Discover the first-class dental practice mundum in Cologne

Your dentist for a healthy and beautiful smile

Dentist Cologne – dental practice mundum

Discover the dental practice mundum – your partner for a healthy and beautiful smile in Cologne

A healthy and radiant smile often has a positive effect on self-confidence and general well-being and is therefore of crucial importance for this. For your healthy and radiant smile, the mundum dental practice in Cologne combines modern technologies, individual care and comprehensive dental services to provide the best possible care.

Discover why you should choose our practice:

State-of-the-art technologies for optimal treatment results

At the mundum dental practice, we use the latest technologies and equipment to enable you to make a precise diagnosis and receive effective, gentle treatment. Digital x-ray, intraoral scanner and 3D printing technology are just a few examples of our advanced techniques.

Individual care for each patient

Every patient is unique to us. That is why we attach great importance to individual support. Our experienced team led by Dr. Liermann takes the time to understand your needs and desires and to develop customized treatment plans.

Comprehensive range of services for almost all dental needs

At the mundum dental practice, we offer you a wide range of dental and dental technology services, from general dentistry and prophylaxis to specialized treatments such as implantology, dentures from our own master laboratory, root canal treatment with laser technology, periodontal treatment / periodontitis treatment, aesthetic dentistry and tooth straightening with Invisalign . With us you will find all dental services under one roof, which saves time and effort.

Anxiety patient care for a stress-free experience

The mundum dentists and the practice team know that many people are afraid of going to the dentist. That is why we attach particular importance to creating a relaxed and soothing atmosphere in which anxious patients feel comfortable and in good hands. Our sensitive team also offers the option of sedation if required.

Central location and flexible appointments

The dental practice mundum is centrally located in Cologne, directly at the Zülpicher Platz stop and is therefore easily accessible by public transport. A multi-storey car park belonging to the building also offers sufficient parking space and carefree arrival by car. We offer convenient appointment scheduling online with the doctolib appointment booking system, by phone or by email to make your visit to the dentist as stress-free as possible.

Many years of experience and continuous training

dentist dr Liermann and his team have many years of experience in dentistry and strive to keep their specialist knowledge up to date. Through continuous training and participation in specialist congresses, we ensure that we can always offer you the latest treatment methods.

Modern practice rooms and the highest hygiene standards

Our practice rooms can be reached barrier-free via a lift and are modern and friendly to offer you a pleasant atmosphere during your visit. We attach great importance to the highest hygiene standards to ensure our safety and the health of our patients.

Transparent advice

At the mundum dental practice, we value transparent advice for our patients. Before each treatment, we will inform you in detail about alternatives and possible costs. Our connected data center offers flexible payment options if required, in order to provide you with the best possible dental care.

Opt for the mundum dental practice in Cologne and benefit from our comprehensive range of services, our modern equipment and our individual support. Make an appointment today and see for yourself why we are the first choice for patients looking for a first-class dental practice.

Your satisfaction, your health and your radiant smile are our top priority.

Dentist mundum in Cologne. The way to beautiful teeth.

The mundum dental practice has many years of experience in prophylaxis, tooth preservation, laser dentistry, implantology, DIR® diagnostics, jaw joint diagnostics and therapy and aesthetic dentistry (e.g. bleaching, veneers and dentures). An experienced team awaits you in the modern and training-oriented dental practice, which works with a lot of enthusiasm, skill and commitment for your health and well-being.

The practice team looks forward to your visit!

company contact

mundum – Dentist Cologne

Dr. Eric Liermann

Hohenstaufenring 29 – 37

50672 Köln

0221-168062-111

0221-168062-22



Press contact

WITH THE DOCTOR | Lensing Consultation

Tobias Lensing

Dorothea-Bernstein-Weg 1

22081 Hamburg

+49 40 22948565

