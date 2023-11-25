Discover the focus topics of the 18th Congress for Health Networkers and discuss the future of health care with us!

Friday, November 24, 2023, 3:47 p.m

Today we are pleased to give you a first insight into the focus topics of the 18th Congress for Health Networkers in the attached advance notice to be able to present. Under the motto »Supply 2030: regional. digital. sustainable.« we dedicate ourselves to the megatrends of future healthcare.

One of the central pillars of future healthcare is digitalization. The latest digital laws from the Federal Ministry of Health are intended to advance digitalization and improve patient care. The mandatory introduction of electronic patient files and e-prescriptions as well as the promotion of telemedicine should become the foundation of digitalization in the coming years. We would like to discuss with you whether these laws will advance digitalization in Germany and whether we can perhaps even catch up with many other countries – in Europe but also worldwide.

With a Vision 2035 for sustainable digital products in healthcare, which will be discussed in the congress program in the discussion “Vision 2035: Sustainable digital products determine care”, we can hopefully catch up with Germany’s lag in digitalization and create a sustainable digital future design. Initiatives like those of BVMed show that those involved in the healthcare sector have recognized the signs of the times and want to advance innovative, sustainable solutions for digitalization. Through stronger networking and cooperation between research, industry and healthcare providers, we can develop internationally competitive and future-proof digital products that conserve resources and improve care.

We are pleased to have gained two top-class keynote speakers for the central topics of the congress: TV weather presenter Claudia Kleinert and Franz Knieps, board member of the BKK umbrella association. Claudia Kleinert’s keynote address is “Hot times, cool heads: The challenges of climate change for our healthcare system”. Franz Knieps will shed light on the future of the healthcare system with his keynote speech “The future is regional, digital, sustainable: political direction for care in 2030!?”

As a platform for continuous exchange on current and future-relevant topics, the health networkers live from the conviction that care can only be designed together. We warmly invite you to take part in this special congress and to actively participate in shaping the future of healthcare.

