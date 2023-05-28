discover the hidden health benefits

Sexual health is a topic of great importance to people’s overall health and well-being. One of the main aspects of sexual health concerns oral sex, which is an increasingly common sexual practice. However, there are some risks associated with oral sex that can affect your sexual and overall health. In this article, we’ll explore the risks and benefits of oral sex and discuss some recommendations for safe and healthy sex practice.

Figure 1 – In this article we will discuss the most important health aspects of oral sex, but also the health risks

The health risks of oral sex

One of the main risks of oral sex involves sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Some STDs, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia and genital herpes, can be transmitted through oral sex. The HPV virus, which can cause cervical and oropharyngeal cancer, can also be transmitted through oral sex. Furthermore, the risk of contracting HIV through oral sex exists, even though the risk is relatively low compared to other sexual practices.

In addition to STDs, oral sex can also cause urinary tract and mouth infections. Urinary tract infections can be caused by bacteria entering the bladder through the urethra during oral sex. Mouth infections, such as gingivitis, can be caused by touching the other person’s saliva and bacterial plaque during oral sex.

The benefits

However, there are many benefits associated with oral sex as well. Oral sex can be an enjoyable and rewarding form of sexual intimacy for many people. Additionally, oral sex can also help reduce stress and improve overall psychological well-being. Additionally, many people who struggle with other forms of sexual activity may find oral sex a more comfortable and pleasurable form of sexual expression.

How to practice oral sex safely and healthily

To reduce the risks associated with oral sex, there are some important recommendations that people can follow. First of all, people should openly discuss their sexual health with their partners and get tested for STIs regularly. Additionally, people should consider using latex condoms during oral sex to reduce the risk of getting or passing on STIs. The use of condoms for oral sex may be especially important for people who have unprotected sex with multiple partners or with partners whose sexual health they do not know.

Additionally, people should also consider the importance of oral hygiene to prevent the occurrence of mouth infections. Regular oral hygiene, such as brushing and flossing, can help reduce the risk of mouth infections.

In conclusion, oral sex can be an enjoyable and rewarding sexual practice for many people, but there are also some risks associated with it, such as STDs and urinary tract and mouth infections. However, by following some important recommendations, such as getting tested for STDs, considering the use of condoms, and maintaining proper oral hygiene, people can engage in oral sex safely and healthily.