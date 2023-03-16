We all want to have a full and gorgeous mane, but unfortunately most women have to deal with lifeless and thin hair. Finding a pretty hairstyle that looks fabulous and suits our hair texture can sometimes become a real challenge. However, there are plenty of cool looks that work even better on thin hair. Don’t believe us? Then stay tuned, because our ideas for uncomplicated hairstyles for fine hair are guaranteed to create a wow effect! Whether messy bun, glamorous curls, for short or long hair – there is something for every taste and style! So read on and have fun styling.

Uncomplicated hairstyles for fine hair

It doesn’t matter whether it’s short hairstyles for thin hair or for a long mane – the key with fine hair is to find a look that visually creates the illusion of more fullness and dynamics. Fortunately, there are now a lot of ingenious tips and haircuts that conjure up a voluminous head of hair in no time at all. To help you get the most out of your hair texture, we’ve rounded up some really chic no-fuss hairstyles for fine hair that you’ll no doubt love.

Bubble braids updo for more volume

Beautiful braids and braided hairstyles are always a great eye-catcher, but usually require some skill and experience. If you’re like us and have two left hands, then we have the perfect solution for you. Super uncomplicated and really chic – bubble braids are totally in again this year and are among the most beautiful, uncomplicated hairstyles for fine hair. And the best? The trend hairstyle works perfectly with both short and long hair and immediately provides an extra portion of volume. Here’s a quick guide on how to achieve the trending look.

Comb your hair well and tie it in a high ponytail.

Next, tie the hair along the tail with several hair ties.

Finally, lightly pull the sections of hair with your fingers to create more volume and fullness.

Fix with some hairspray and voilà – your bubble braids are ready as uncomplicated hairstyles for fine hair.

The voluminous ponytail for thin hair

Because of its practicality and simplicity, the classic ponytail is our absolute number 1 when it has to be in a hurry. There are actually lots of tips and tricks on how to make the ponytail look more voluminous. A curly ponytail in particular looks really fabulous and gives our thin hair an extra portion of fullness and dynamics.

The messy bun

Hairstyle trends come and go, but there are some looks that will stay with us forever. When it comes to no-fuss hairstyles for fine hair, the classic messy bun cannot be missing from our list. Since the updo thrives on its casualness, styling takes no longer than 5 minutes – perfect for all morning grouches who don’t feel like elaborate styles. The messy bun looks even cooler if you let a few strands loosely fall out at the front.

Uncomplicated hairstyles for fine hair: half-up updos

Would you rather wear your hair loose or tie it up in an updo? Why not both? Half-up hairstyles have been trending for years, and it’s not hard to see why. Styling takes less than 5 minutes and depending on the variant, the hairstyle can look both casual and elegant. To create the illusion of more volume, complement the look with fine beach waves and tie the top section of hair into a casual bun.

The side part

No matter what haircut you choose for thin hair, a side parting is one of the easiest ways to add fullness to your hair in an instant. This super easy trick will instantly upgrade absolutely any hairstyle and is one of the biggest hairstyle trends for 2023. What’s not to love about it?

Twisted braids for fine hair

Do you need ideas for uncomplicated hairstyles for fine hair, but have two left hands when braiding your hair? Then try it with twisted braids! Similar to bubble braids, this is a fake braided hairstyle that creates the illusion of more fullness. Twisted braids are one of those looks that seem super complicated at first, but are actually quite easy to replicate. This is how fast you can achieve the trend hairstyle:

Comb the hair well with a comb and divide it into two equal parts.

Twist the hairpieces one by one and then wrap them together in opposite directions.

Secure with a small rubber band and your cool twisted braids are done as an updo for thin hair.

Uncomplicated hairstyles for fine hair: the flippy bob

You must have noticed that retro hairstyles are making a huge comeback this year. Just think of the shag, the mullet hairstyle, wispy bangs etc. If you love your short hair and want to jazz it up a bit then you will fall in love with the latest hairstyle trend 2023. Chic, elegant and a real eye-catcher – the flippy bob is back and has taken our hearts by storm! To make your fine hair look fuller, the tips of the flippy bob are turned outwards with a straightening iron or a round brush. This little trick immediately provides more momentum and that’s exactly what makes the flippy lob one of the most beautiful, uncomplicated hairstyles for fine hair.