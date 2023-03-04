Are you ready to find out the secrets to fight obesity and improve your health? Today, March 4, 2023, on the occasion of World Obesity Day, we offer you some advice for proper nutrition, a healthy lifestyle and thus prevent this unfortunately very widespread and dangerous medical condition.

World Obesity Day: What’s next

March 4 is World Obesity Day, promoted by the WHO to raise awareness of this widespread problem which is the basis of many related diseases.

Obesity in the world affects 800 million people. In 2021 alone, WHO had estimated an overall cost in medical expenses of trillion dollars by 2025.

What will happen in the near future? Unfortunately the predictions are bleak: the WHO predicts that childhood obesity will increase by as much as 60% by 2030 and by 2035, half of the world‘s population will suffer from obesity.

The global economic impact of overweight and obesity will reach $4.32 trillion annually by 2035 – nearly 3% of global GDP, comparable to the impact of COVID-19 in 2020.

Consequently, diseases such as osteoporosis, cardiovascular disorders, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia increase.

The main secrets to start fighting obesity

According to the prestigious Verona Foundation, the secrets to start your own path to achieving the goalare the following:

Plan your meals, not letting too much time pass between one and the other; do not skip meals and snacks; do not leave food in sight; keep portions of vegetables already cleaned in the refrigerator; make small portions of food and never make an encore; eat slowly and chew for a long time; avoid pre-cooked and industrial foods; be followed by an expert doctor; weigh yourself once a week; do 30 minutes of physical activity a day, such as a brisk walk.

Obesity prevention requires a holistic approach involving a balanced diet, regular exercise and adequate medical, social and emotional support. By adopting these tips, you can improve your health and reduce your risk of related diseases.

Always remember to consult your doctor before making any significant changes to your daily routine.