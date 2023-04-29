discover their nest and you can get rid of them

What are silverfish? And how can we get rid of it easily? Let’s find out together with some natural methods.

The scientific name is Lepisma saccharinathese are quick and agile insects, which amano feed on carbohydrates. It is important not to confuse them with those who “inhabit” the bakeries, known by the name “Thermobia domestica”. These thanks to their slim body they could easily reach, too drawers e wardrobes and being able to hide well. The other feature is that of their own survivalthese little beings manage to live a very long time, even without them feed. In any case, no problem, they do not cause any damage to theman.

To be considered true dark lovers and of the humid environments. So, let’s try to check, for example: the cellar and the places it usually is casa they are little frequented. It is important to take care of cleaning and make all environments always fresh, clean ed ordered. But luckily there are some method to keep them away, let’s see what they are.

Natural remedies to get rid of silverfish

It’s about natural remedies easily available and inexpensive, here is the list:

Vinegar : ally par excellence, in this case it will be enough to pour it into a bottle and it will be necessary to spray it in some points, for example: behind the paintings, near the windows and doors.

: ally par excellence, in this case it will be enough to pour it into a bottle and it will be necessary to spray it in some points, for example: behind the paintings, near the windows and doors. Essential oil : the trick in this case is to choose the right one, that is the one that annoys the insect the most: lemongrass, bay leaf or peppermint.

: the trick in this case is to choose the right one, that is the one that annoys the insect the most: lemongrass, bay leaf or peppermint. Cedar peel : in this case, it will be enough to place small pieces of peel, near the cracks and entrances.

Where can silverfish spawn

Unfortunately due to their dimension it is not easy to go back to the precise point, in any case they are yellow and you have to pay attention to the crepe or observe from time to time i baseboard present in the house. They can also lay eggs 20 eggs a day.



In any case the best advice is to make our own casa least welcoming as possible for them little animals, perhaps ensuring the right humidity. In any case, if we notice that their presence is becoming more and more frequent, we look for one business which deals with disinfestation, is the safest way and we reiterate that these are not a problem for the individual. In addition thehygiene daily would not make it the ideal place.

