discovered a clandestine laboratory of doping substances in the Province of Salerno, arrested in the act two people

Following an investigative activity coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Rimini and aimed at the dismantling of a complex criminal association dedicated to the international trafficking of doping and narcotic substances, the Operations Department of the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health in Romeassisted by the military of the Provincial Command of Salerno and the Command Company of Agropoli (SA), carried out a personal and local search against two people residing in the province of Salerno.

The operations, preceded by a prolonged series of observation and shadowing services, made it possible to identify, in a rural area, a room used as a clandestine laboratory for the production, mixing and packaging of powerful doping substances, even with narcotic effect.

Inside the building – set up with presses, encapsulating and tablet-counting machines, mixers and labeling equipment – the following were found:

400 kilograms of active ingredients of anabolic substances of various kinds, including steroids, growth hormones and stimulants;

20 kilograms of ephedrine, precursor of the synthetic narcotic substance “methamphetamine”;

4 kilograms of sibutramine, a doping substance and anorectic agent banned from European trade since 2010 due to its high degree of toxicity and which had caused widespread adverse reactions in consumers;

61 packs of nandrolone, an anabolic and narcotic substance, prohibited by Presidential Decree 309/90;

26 bottles of GHB, the so-called “rape drug”.

300 kilograms of excipients and dyes, functional to the final production of the substances.

The huge volumes of substances found and the technological complexity of the laboratory have determined the need for the intervention of specialized personnel of the RIS of Rome for the sampling of the substances and the necessary securing of the places subjected to seizure.

The operations ended with the arrest in flagrante delicto of two people, residing in the province of Salerno, subsequently placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Vallo della Lucania, with jurisdiction over the territory of Perdifumo (SA), by being accompanied to prison of Salerno.

The result achieved constitutes a further continuation of the operations already completed on 17.11.2022 throughout the national territory and in the Republic of San Marino, where the synergistic action activated between the Carabinieri of the Operations Department of the NAS and the staff of the San Marino Gendarmerie, in compliance with the specific international rogatory letter promoted by the Public Prosecutor of Rimini and accepted by the Law Commissioner of the Republic of San Marino, had already made it possible to identify a first illegal warehouse used for storage and subsequent sale, in Italy and abroad, of pharmacologically active substances with a doping and narcotic action.