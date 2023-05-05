Discovered a mechanism by which cancer cells escape the immune system. « Medicine in the Library

Discovered a mechanism by which cancer cells escape the immune system.
Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) is the most aggressive and deadly form of breast cancer with limited treatment options and a high likelihood of recurrence. Tumor growth and TNBC fallout are driven by breast cancer stem cells, and improved therapies that can eliminate those resistant cells are urgently needed.
The researchers of theUniversity of Freiburg found that the coordinated differentiation and changes in metabolism of breast cancer stem cells make them invisible to the immune system. Counteract the metabolic change with medication zolendronato could make immunotherapy more effective by using gamma delta T cell against the TNBC.
Gamma delta T cells can fight aggressive breast cancer.
When the researchers treated the evasive cells with zolendronate, the gamma T cells became much more efficient at clearing the cancer. “Our findings explain why current clinical trials using gamma delta T cells are not leading to the expected success.”, sums up Minguet. “We have found a possible pharmacological approach to restore immune escape, paving the way for novel combinatorial immunotherapies for triple-negative breast cancer“.
Read the full text of the article:
Breast Cancer Stem Cell–Derived Tumors Escape from γδ T-cell Immunosurveillance In Vivo by Modulating γδ T-cell Ligands.
Katrin Raute, Juliane Strietz, Maria Alejandra Parigiani, Geoffroy Andrieux, Oliver S. Thomas, Klaus M. Kistner, Marina Zintchenko, Peter Aichele, Maike Hofmann, Houjiang Zhou, Wilfried Weber, Melanie Boerries, Mahima Swamy, Jochen Maurer, Susana Minguet.
Cancer Immunology Research, 2023; OF1 DOI: 10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-22-0296
Source: University of Freiburg
