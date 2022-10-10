Home Health Discovered a new blood group
It was discovered a new blood group, it’s called ‘Er’. This was revealed by a study by the English National Health Service Blood and Transplant (Nhsbt) published in the journal ‘Blood’. The four major blood groups known are: A, B, 0 and AB. But there are several ways to group red blood cells based on differences in the sugars or proteins that line their surface, the antigens.

Discovering a new blood group is important for doctors because in this way I can correctly diagnose a problem such as in the case of incompatibility between pregnant mothers and their baby. To date, the International Society of Blood Transfusion (Isbt) identifies 43 different classifications of blood group systems in humans.

