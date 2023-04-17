discovered a new brain circuit in the embryo

MeteoWeb

It was recently discovered in the embryos of mice a brain circuit which could lead to new discoveries about theautism and on other disorders of the neurological development. It is a provisional structure which forms before the brain and which influences its development, particularly as regards the spatial organization of neurons.

The research was published in the journal Cell by scholars coordinated by the Swiss Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology of Baseland it was possible thanks to a new technique that allows the brains of live mouse embryos to be studied with unprecedented resolution.

The observation of pyramidal neurons in the embryo

A substantial part of the bark, the outermost part of the brain, is responsible for complex functions, such as thinking, awareness, memory, attention and language. It is made up of cells that are calledpyramidal neurons“. Scholars coordinated by Martin Munz e Arjun Bharioke they managed to overcome a huge obstacle: i pyramidal neurons they have a size corresponding to only one tenth of the thickness of a human hair and any movement can compromise the analyses.

Future applications of the study

Scholars have observed the embryos inside the mother’s belly with devices filled with agara gelatinous substance and have found long before the full development of barkwhich in brain of the embryos, a provisional brain circuit was already active.

In the manipulated mice to express dysfunctions comparable tohuman autismHowever, this circuit did not disappear during development, but remained in operation. Now, the next step will be to examine the layers of these early circuits in detail, to see what happens when they are manipulated.