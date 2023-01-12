To eradicate viruses, perhaps the best solution is to feed them? It could be the synthesis of the discovery made by the professor’s studies John DeLong of the American University Nebraska-Lincoln. With his research, DeLong has in fact identified a microorganism that loves to feed on viruses. His team analyzed some freshwater samples from a pond where there were high concentrations of chlorovirus that had infected some algae. “The presence of this virus has been reduced a hundredfold due to the action of a unicellular organism called Halteria”, explains Professor Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the University of Milan and Medical Director of the IRCSS Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital. “This discovery turns our knowledge about viruses and bacteria upside down a bit and their activity mainly in terms of ecology and exchange.

For example, until now we knew about bacteriophages, viruses that require a bacterial host to reproduce and are capable of transferring genetic material between bacteria. These are particular species that do not affect the commensal flora of humans, including intestinal bacteria, making them suitable as Promising alternative to antibiotics to eliminate pathogenic bacteria. However, recent data has revealed that phages may have a wider host range than traditionally thought, and indirect evidence suggests that bacteriophages may be involved in the transmission of antibiotic resistance genes. Halteria feeds on viruses and so far – and this is the big news – we did not know organisms that prefer this type of ‘feeding’”, adds Pregliasco. We are certainly facing a change of perspective given that the virus is considered the first predator among all living organisms, while – as DeLong’s research team states – “it can also be predated. If on the one hand a virus can cause disease and death for humans, on the other hand they can apparently represent valid nutrients for other organisms, therefore as part of their food chain”.

Professor DeLong has been studying these microorganisms, renamed “viruses”, with the aim of using them in the future to fight viruses, including those of Covid. At this point, one of the next steps that researchers must take is to understand what drives these microorganisms to eat viruses which in themselves do not have an important caloric value, even if they are composed of amino acids, nucleic acids and lipids. “We are still in a very preliminary stage, dwe need to better understand the action of these microorganisms and how they can also be selected through genetic manipulation to arrive at making them suitable for therapeutic use in humans. They go identified and selected the microorganisms useful for this purpose, avoiding side effects in humans to finally be assimilated to a drug with antiviral action. It will take at least a decade to reach this goal, but a new front has certainly been opened up in research, with very interesting implications”, underlines Pregliasco. Also because these vivorors would seem to be real “omnivores” towards viruses, not getting confused in the face of possible variants of their genetic heritage. Conversely, currently “the effectiveness of an antibody response is partially frustrated by the variants of the viruses that dodge it because they modify the ‘hook’ capable of hooking the virus”, points out our expert. “The use of virus feeders could certainly also be useful for combating food poisoning”adds Pregliasco, “caused by viruses that survive in the environment: with the presence of some bacteria, some food poisoning caused by viruses could therefore be eliminated at the base”.