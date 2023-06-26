Discovered a “new” subtype of depression: the damage is worrying

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, Stanford University scientists have identified a new subtype of depression that could affect up to a quarter of all patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), with worrying consequences.

Unfortunately, the new subtype turns out to be substantially different from the other known ones, to the point of defining it “cognitive subtype”. It is in fact characterized by cognitive deficits in attention, memory and self-control. Furthermore, it would appear that these symptoms are not relieved by “canon” antidepressants that target serotonin, such as l’escitalopram o to sertraline. In short, as you may have understood, this time we are not talking about depression developed from eating french fries.

In research involving over 700 adults, the results appear dramatic. It has been discovered that even 27% of MDD patients performed worse on cognitive tasks. If that percentage applied to the US population, approximately 5.7 million patients could have this version of depression.

Specifically, the participants were interviewed and clinically evaluated. They also undertook tests for verbal memory, working memory, decision speed and sustained attention. Subsequently, eight weeks after starting treatment with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), the evaluations were conducted again.

Of the initial 712 patients, only 96 underwent brain imaging techniques in further tests. During fMRI, these patients indeed undertook a cognitive task designed to measure attention and impulsivity.

During the task, patients affected by the “variant” tended to show reduced activation in the prefrontal cortex and cerebral cortex, that is, in those areas involved in executive functions such as planning ahead, goal achievement and sustained attention. Furthermore, sertraline was found to be the least useful drug of the lot.

The team notes that while they ruled out some disorders and factors that could impact cognitive impairment, there may be other behavioral or neurobiological factors which contribute to this cognitive biotype, which is why they advise caution in the interpretation of the results.

Nonetheless, beyond thealgorithm capable of predicting depressionthis research demonstrates how far there is still to go and how wide the margins for improvement are in this area.

