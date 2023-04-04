Home Health Discovered a new ultra-rare genetic disease that looks like an allergy – breaking latest news
Discovered a new ultra-rare genetic disease that looks like an allergy

Discovered a new ultra-rare genetic disease that looks like an allergy

Considering the symptoms it seems to all intents and purposes a serious form of allergy, in reality a Consortium of international researchers coordinated by the British Columbia Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, and which also includes the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome, has shown that it is instead of a genetically based primary immunodeficiency. The results of the study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicineshow that the mutation of the gene STAT6 which involves alterations in the regulation of the immune system, impacting on a type of cell (T lymphocytes) involved in the allergic response.

The study involved 16 children/adults who presented with similar symptoms and on whom the mutation of the STAT6 gene was later found. The identification of the genetic causes associated with this ultra-rare disease (which currently involves 20 people worldwide) makes it possible to make early diagnoses, to reduce the use of cortisone drugs and to adopt new therapeutic strategies, even personalized ones, for treatment. “Sometimes, children who present with allergies could be affected by a ‘Congenital Error of Immunity on a genetic basis'”, explains Professor Caterina Cancrini, head of the Clinical and Research Unit of Primary Immunodeficiencies belonging to the Complex Operative Unit of Clinical Immunology and Vaccinology of the Bambino Gesù Hospital. “The precocity of onset and/or the severity of symptoms of immune dysregulation (serious, recurrent allergic manifestations resistant to conventional therapy) must always suggest a condition of immunodeficiency on a genetic basis” , concludes the expert.

