I Carabinieri of the Nas of Romein Colleferro (RM), as part of a more extensive control and monitoring plan of the unauthorized health care activity, following an inspection inside a hairdressing salon, two women in the competition were sent to freedom for abusive practice of the medical profession.

During the check, the soldiers of the Arma surprised, inside a small room of the salon, one of the two women as she was about to give a filler injection to a client, who was already lying on the bed and ready for beauty treatment.

In the room used for the abusive practice of the medical profession, a briefcase was found containing various packs of fillers and other aesthetic medicine products as well as vials of adrenaline and anaesthetic.

At the end of the formalities and searches, the military proceeded to seize the room used by the fake doctor and also deferred the owner of the hairdressing salon to the state of freedom in competition for the same crime.

The owner of the file is the Velletri Public Prosecutor’s Office, which coordinates the investigations that are still ongoing.

It is represented that the provision was issued in the preliminary investigation phase, in which, and until the final judgment, the presumption of not guilty is valid.