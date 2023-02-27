Home Health discovered an abusive center of aesthetic medicine, reported two women to the GA
Health

discovered an abusive center of aesthetic medicine, reported two women to the GA

by admin
discovered an abusive center of aesthetic medicine, reported two women to the GA

I Carabinieri of the Nas of Romein Colleferro (RM), as part of a more extensive control and monitoring plan of the unauthorized health care activity, following an inspection inside a hairdressing salon, two women in the competition were sent to freedom for abusive practice of the medical profession.
During the check, the soldiers of the Arma surprised, inside a small room of the salon, one of the two women as she was about to give a filler injection to a client, who was already lying on the bed and ready for beauty treatment.
In the room used for the abusive practice of the medical profession, a briefcase was found containing various packs of fillers and other aesthetic medicine products as well as vials of adrenaline and anaesthetic.
At the end of the formalities and searches, the military proceeded to seize the room used by the fake doctor and also deferred the owner of the hairdressing salon to the state of freedom in competition for the same crime.
The owner of the file is the Velletri Public Prosecutor’s Office, which coordinates the investigations that are still ongoing.
It is represented that the provision was issued in the preliminary investigation phase, in which, and until the final judgment, the presumption of not guilty is valid.

See also  These signs on the nails could be the sign of a heart attack, and a new study reveals it

You may also like

Hearing loss can start as early as a...

how much will the home bonuses weigh on...

How to lose 2 kilos in a week...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification...

Advanced liver cancer, new therapy approved in Europe

Cospito returns to prison, transferred from the Milan...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

symptoms, vaccine and how to take it –...

A type of bread is coming that helps...

“Slight recovery of infections and ordinary hospitalizations. Intensive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy