Discovered an innate mechanism of tumor suppression. « Medicine in the Library

Il gene p53 it is one of the most important in the human genome: the only role of the p53 protein that this gene encodes is to sense when a tumor is forming and to kill it. While the gene was discovered more than four decades ago, researchers have so far been unable to determine exactly how it works. Now, in a recent study published in “Cancer Discovery“, the researchers of the Wistar Institute discovered a key mechanism for how p53 suppresses tumors.

The professor. Murphy and his team set out to find out how p53 suppresses tumors by exploring how a particular hypomorph fails to suppress them. The researchers chose an African-specific variant called Y107H due to the fact that African Americans have the largest cancer burden of any ethnic group in the world.

“Not only have we claimed to have an important p53 target gene, but we also have an important five-gene signature that will actually tell us who will respond to immunotherapy and who will not, and p53 is at the heart of this signature. .” – says Prof. Maureen E. Murphy, Ph.D., senior research author and deputy director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center.

Read the full text of the article:

An African-specific variant of TP53 reveals PADI4 as a regulator of p53-mediated tumor suppression

Alexandra Indeglia, Jessica C. Leung, Sven A. Miller, Julia I-Ju Leu, James F. Dougherty, Nicole L. Clarke, Nicole A. Kirven……..John Karanicolas, Maureen E. Murphy

Cancer Discov 2023;

Source: Wistar Institute