Home » discovered because it remains invisible to the immune system
Health

discovered because it remains invisible to the immune system

by admin
discovered because it remains invisible to the immune system

MeteoWeb

A research by the team of the National Cancer Centre di Singapore identified as the cancer escape the immune system. In this way, the mechanism that allows the cancer cells to escape detection and destruction by the immune system. Experts have found within the tumors the presence of pre-metastatic cellsable to move from the area where the cancer has arisen to other parts of the body via the lymph nodes.

Experts have found that numerous cells CD8+ which are a key component of the immune system which identifies and kills abnormal cells such as cancer cells, were “exhausted” and, therefore, unable to protect the body.

This state of affairs occurs particularly when the immune cells are exposed to cancer and they have not been able to eliminate it. This study opens up a new scenario for ad hoc strategies for the treatment of tumours, even the most aggressive and lethal ones, as the authors of the research believe.

Follow MeteoWeb on Google News
See also  "Dying Light 2" next Dying 2 Know release will have 15 minutes of new game content-Dying Light 2 Stay Human

You may also like

MasterChef Australia, judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46...

This is how long it takes our body...

The curly pixie suits women of all ages

«In early menopause when I was looking for...

Mental health – Targatocn.it

MIT scientists have created micro-sensors for early cancer...

Found the body of a woman on the...

Concertone May Day, 200 thousand expected in Piazza...

here are the foods to eat (and those...

From now on you can avoid painful blisters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy