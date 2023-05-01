discovered because it remains invisible to the immune system

MeteoWeb

A research by the team of the National Cancer Centre di Singapore identified as the cancer escape the immune system. In this way, the mechanism that allows the cancer cells to escape detection and destruction by the immune system. Experts have found within the tumors the presence of pre-metastatic cellsable to move from the area where the cancer has arisen to other parts of the body via the lymph nodes.

Experts have found that numerous cells CD8+ which are a key component of the immune system which identifies and kills abnormal cells such as cancer cells, were “exhausted” and, therefore, unable to protect the body.

This state of affairs occurs particularly when the immune cells are exposed to cancer and they have not been able to eliminate it. This study opens up a new scenario for ad hoc strategies for the treatment of tumours, even the most aggressive and lethal ones, as the authors of the research believe.