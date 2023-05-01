Discovered how cancer escapes the immune system. « Medicine in the Library

A research team led by National Cancer Center Singapore (NCCS) with members of Duke-NUS Medical School, KK Women and Children’s Hospital, A*STAR’s Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), the University of Southampton and the Alan Turing Institute, discovered how cancer escapes the immune system and metastasizes in body, and explore how to disable this dangerous feature.

This latest groundbreaking discovery, published in the scientific journal “Nature Communications”, has implications for the development of new cancer treatment strategies.

Caption: A map of CD8+ T cells, in different states, from primary and metastatic tumours by single cell RNA sequencing

Image credit: Quah et al., Nature Communications

The researchers saw that a substantial proportion of CD8+ cells, a key component of the immune system that seeks out and kills abnormal cells such as cancer cells, were ‘depleted’ and unable to fulfill their protective role. This occurs when immune cells have been repeatedly exposed to cancer and have been unable to clear it.

Next, the team identified and targeted pathways that exclusively affect cancer cells, immune cells, as well as pathways that cancer cells use to negatively affect immune cells, and were able to prevent some cancers from spreading. and to rejuvenate immune cells.

Using a mouse model, grafted with pre-metastatic tumor cells, the team analyzed a subset of CD8+ T cells expressing Midkine Receptors (MDKs). the MDK signaling pathway instigates immune suppression which nullifies the effects of anti-PD1 treatment. The findings implicate MDK signaling as a pathway that pre-metastatic cancer cells use to evade CD8-mediated immune surveillance. It also explains why some patients do not respond as well as others to anti-PD1 therapy.

The team plans to identify therapies that can be combined with anti-PD1 therapy to successfully target CD8+ T cells expressing MDK receptors.

Read abstract of the article:

Single cell analysis in head and neck cancer reveals potential immune evasion mechanisms during early metastasis.

Quah, HS, Cao, EY, Suteja, L. et al.

Common Nat 14, 1680 (2023).

Source: National Cancer Center Singapore (NCCS)