Historical discovery for the fight against cancer. Researchers at the National Cancer Center in Singapore have discovered how the cancer escapes theimmune system. As stated by TgCom24, the team has identified in tumors the presence of pre-metastatic cells capable of moving, via lymph nodes, from the space where the tumor comes to light to other parts of the body. The researchers noticed that a large part of the CD8+ cells, a key component of the immune system that detects and destroys abnormal cells such as cancer cells, were “depleted” without the ability, furthermore, to carry out their protective function. A phenomenon that occurs when immune cells are exposed to cancer for a large part of the time without the possibility of eliminating it.

Discovered how cancer escapes the immune system: a historic breakthrough

The researchers of Singapore they state that the discovery opens the door to new tumor treatment strategies, as well as treatments for the most lethal forms of cancer for the human body.

Singapore, a country at the forefront of cancer treatment

Singapore is a country at the forefront of research and the fight against cancer. A new methodology for killing cancer cells was announced last month and would be implemented right here. As Ansa explains in a March article, the new treatment is based on the use of white blood cells from modified healthy donors. The experimentation began two years ago right at the National University Cancer Institute.