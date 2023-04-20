discovered how to enhance MilleUnaDONNA chemotherapy

The news is one that bodes well. The combination of a drug usually used to lower cholesterol and an antiepileptic could enhance the effect of chemotherapy in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas changing the biology of cancer.

The intuition comes from a study conducted at the National Cancer Institute Irccs ‘Fondazione G. Pascale’ of Naples by the Experimental Pharmacology Unit, coordinated by Elena DiGennaro that together with the researchers Federica Iannelli, Serena Roca, Francesca Bruzzese and Alessandra Leone, next month it will enroll the first patients. The clinical study is called ‘Vespa‘, is coordinated by the scientific director of the Cancer Institute of Naples, Alfredo Budillon, and by the director of the Clinical and Experimental Oncology Unit for abdominal tumors, Antonio Avallone, and was funded by the European project ‘Remedi4all’, which sees Pascale partners with 23 other institutions with the aim of building a permanent structure in Europe on the ‘repositioning’ of drugs, ie the use of drugs already approved or used in humans for purposes other than their original indication.

Experimental strategy

This is the case of valproic acid and simvastatin, a tested strategy for many diseases, with the advantage of being able to save costs and time in the development of the drug “The ‘Vespa’ study – explains Budillon – was conceived from the outset as centered on patients and has been designed and developed in collaboration with one of the main European cancer patient organisations, ‘Cancer Patients Europe’ which will in fact have its representative on the steering committee of the study with the director of the Brussels-based organisation, Antonella Cardone, who will support me and Antonio Avallone and the statistician Diana Giannarelli of the Gemelli Polyclinic”.

The financing

The clinical study also received funding from the Ministry of Health in the context of targeted research and makes use of three main Italian partners, the San Raffaele Institute in Milan, with the Unit directed by Michele Reni, the University of Verona with the Oncology Unit directed by Michele Milella and the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome with the Oncology Unit directed by Giampaolo Tortora, and an important Spanish partner, the Ramon y Cajal Institute in Madrid with its scientific director Maria Laura Garcia Bermejo and Dr. Mercedes Rodriguez-Garrote. “Congratulations to our scientific director for the approval of a project of this magnitude. Looking at the world through the eyes of the patient is the dimension with which we must increasingly be able to deal with”, declares the general director of the Neapolitan oncological center, Attilio Bianchi .