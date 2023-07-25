Discovered mechanism that transforms cancer cells into metastases: hopes for new therapies

American researchers have discovered a biological mechanism that allows cancer cells to migrate and become invasive, in practice metastasizing. The process is linked to a chaperone protein called GRP78, which can now become the target of potential new drugs. By hitting it, it may be possible to make tumors less aggressive.

Scientists have identified a biological mechanism able to transform cancer cells in metastasisfavoring its proliferation and diffusion in the body. The process, in simple words, is based on a protein which acts as a real switch of the aggressive cancer; after migrating to nucleus of diseased cells, in fact, it modifies theirgene activity effectively catalyzing the mobility and theinvasiveness. This is an extremely significant discovery since it could lead to new therapies able to block the activation of this “switch” and therefore reduce the aggressiveness of the neoplasms.

An international research team led by scientists at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, who collaborated closely with colleagues in the Department of Molecular Medicine at Scripps Research in La Jolla and the Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, discovered the mechanism of triggering metastases. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Amy S. Lee, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at the University of Los Angeles, identified the mechanism by pure chance. It all started thanks to a study by postdoctoral researcher Ze Liu, who was investigating a protein chaperone call GRP78.

Chaperone proteins are fundamental “accompaniment” molecules – hence the name – which favor the correct folding of proteins, i.e. the organization of the three-dimensional structure which is intimately connected with the biological function of the same. Dr. Liu realized that GRP78 was able to control the gene’s gene activity EGFR, the epidermal growth factor receptor that is associated with cancer. Basically, they hypothesized that somehow GRP78 – which is commonly overexpressed in cancer cells – was able to penetrate the core of the cell and modify its gene activity. An unusual mechanism since the chaperone proteins were thought to remain on the outside, in the endoplasmic reticulum of the cells.

To test this possible “invasion” Professor Lee, Dr. Liu and colleagues have used a technique called confocal microscopycapable of displaying high-resolution two- and three-dimensional images of the interior of living cell. For the experiment, they used both tumor cells (from lung cancer) and normal cells under stress. Through these techniques they were able to verify that the GRP78 protein, when the cell is under stress, actually enters the nucleus and stimulates the genetic activity of the EGFR gene, modifying cellular behavior and leading to an increase in mobility and of proliferation. In practice, the scientists discovered that stress conditions push the chaperone GRP78 to transform itself into a switch for the metastasis of cancer cells, acquiring new functions that regulate thehomeostasis and the tumourigenesis.

“To see GRP78 in the nucleus controlling gene expression is a complete surprise,” said Professor Lee in a press release. “When it comes to the underlying mechanisms of cancer cells, this is something new that, as far as I know, no one has ever observed before,” she said. In a further experiment based on the RNA sequencingthe team found that ‘key genes regulated by GRP78 in the nucleus are mainly involved in cell migration and invasion,’ explained Professor Lee.

A particularly interesting link has emerged with the ID2 protein, which suppresses many of the genes responsible for cell migration. But when it binds to GRP78, ID2 can no longer suppress migration and actually catalyzes the spread of diseased cells. “Our study reveals a mechanism for cancer cells to respond to endoplasmic reticulum stress via nuclear GRP78-mediated transcriptional regulation to adopt an invasive phenotype,” they commented.

The beating heart of this research lies in the fact that it has identified a mechanism that favors the spread of metastases, therefore there is a potential therapeutic target to hit that could allow the control of cell proliferation and in fact reduce the aggressiveness of neoplasms. But these are only theories and it will take a long time before we can arrive at the clinical trial (on humans) of any drugs resulting from this discovery. The details of the research “ER chaperone GRP78/BiP translocates to the nucleus under stress and acts as a transcriptional regulator” have been published in the scientific journal PNAS.

