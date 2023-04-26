Discovered molecular rings involved in a pediatric tumor – Medicine

news-txt”>

Discovered by Italian scientists small circular RNA molecules (so called because they have a ring structure) that could play a role in rhabdomyosarcoma, a highly prevalent pediatric cancer.

Announced in Nature Communications, the results of this research pave the way for the identification of innovative therapeutic approaches against this form of cancer.

The study is due to researchers from the Italian Institute of Technology and the Sapienza University of Rome, and is led by Irene Bozzoni.

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) represent a recently rediscovered class as they are difficult to identify in biological samples. The circRna perform multiple functions within the cell and for this reason they are involved in fundamental processes but also in the development of various pathologies, including cancer.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is classified among the so-called soft tissue sarcomas that originates from stem cells from which numerous tissues, including skeletal muscle, are derived. For this reason, this tumor can occur in all places where the muscles are present.

The scientists characterized the expression of circular RNAs in this tumour, finding that some of them show higher levels than in surrounding healthy tissue.

This is due to a group of proteins which themselves have markedly high levels in rhabdomyosarcoma biopsies and which promote the proliferation and metastatic activity of rhabdomyosarcoma tumor cells. This effect could be partly due to the circular RNA molecules directly regulated by these proteins.

The results of this study, funded by the Airc Foundation, represent a valuable contribution to understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying this tumor and to developing new therapeutic approaches where traditional strategies have failed.