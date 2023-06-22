Discovered new compounds that transform fat into energy

In an attempt to understand how the “longevity genes”, belonging to the well-known family of SIRT genes, can lengthen life span in good health, a group of Italian researchers has identified a compound capable of promoting the loss of weight and to prevent the accumulation of “bad” fat. It is a mix of natural molecules, which include, among others, pterostilbene, polydatin, onochiol, gymnema sylvestre, synephrine, forskolin, green tea, neopuntia, capable of transforming white fat, the “bad” one that accumulates and bring up the pointer of the scale, in brown fat, that is in the “good” one that our organism burns to produce energy.

The effectiveness of the compound, produced by an American company that deals with creating supplements that stimulate the natural production of sirtuins, was demonstrated in a study by the Tor Vergata University in Rome, the IRCCS San Raffaele in Rome and of the University of Naples Federico II, recently published in the Cell magazine and recently commercially available. “The compound is able to inhibit the proliferation of adipocytes and the release of pro-inflammatory molecules, such as interleukin-6 and leptin, the hormone responsible for the feeling of hunger”, explains David Della Morte Canosciauthor of the study and professor of Internal Medicine at the Department of Systems Medicine of the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

“But even more remarkable, the compound promoted the ‘transformation’ of ‘white’ fat into ‘brown’ by increasing the expression levels of some genes related to ‘good’ fat, such as UCP1”, he adds. Unlike the new anti-obesity drugs that are enjoying great success, such as semaglutide, and for which resistance has been found (in some obese patients they do not work) and the onset of adverse events, the new compound represents an alternative natural and risk-free for weight loss.

“The only documented side effect is increased longevity, as well as greater protection against diabetes, heart disease and neurodegenerative diseases”Della Morte points out. White fat functions as a kind of storehouse for the extra calories we get from digesting food. Brown fat, on the other hand, burns calories to allow the body to carry out a whole series of vital functions, such as thermoregulation, and thus avoids the dangerous accumulation of fat. The compound tested by the Italian researchers is therefore a valid tool through which white fat can be transformed into brown.

