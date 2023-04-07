Home Health Discovered the biological causes of depression. « Medicine in the Library
Discovered the biological causes of depression.

Posted by giorgiobertin on April 7, 2023

A common amino acid, the wisteriamay deliver a strong signal to the brain, possibly helping relieve major depression, anxiety and other mood disorders in some people, according to scientists at theHerbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology online report in the magazine “Science“.

A model shows how glycine molecules (teal) interact with brain cell receptors called GPR158 to influence the nervous system. The dotted lines show hydrogen bonds and weak electrical field attractions that start the signal. Courtesy of the Martemyanov lab, The Wertheim UF Scripps Institute.

Discovery improves understanding of biological causes of major depression and could accelerate efforts to develop new, faster-acting drugs for such difficult-to-treat mood disorderssaid neuroscientist Kirill Martemyanov.

Most medications for people with depression take weeks to kick in, if at all. New and better options are really needed“Martemyanov said.

In 2018, Martemyanov’s team found that the new receptor was involved in stress-induced depression. If the mice didn’t have the gene for the receptor, called GPR158have been shown to be surprisingly resistant to chronic stress.

This offered strong evidence that GPR158 could be a therapeutic target, said the neuroscientist. The GPR158 receptor, is part of the “orphan receptors”, they have no known signalers. “Now our findings have shown that GPR158 is no longer an orphaned receptor”, said Prof. Laboute. The team renamed it mGlyR, short for “metabotropic glycine receptor“.
More research is needed to understand how the body maintains the right balance of mGlyR receptors and how brain cell activity is affected“, say the researchers.

See also  Fist flat on XGP! "League of Legends", "Special War Heroes", "Alliance War Chess" and other titles are added to Game Pass | udn game corner

Read abstract of the article:
Orphan receptor GPR158 serves as a metabotropic glycine receptor: mGlyR
BY THIBAUT LABOUTE, STEFANO ZUCCA, MATTHEW HOLCOMB,…. et al.
SCIENCE 30 Mar 2023 Vol 379, Issue 6639 pp. 1352-1358

Source: The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology

