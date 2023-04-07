A common amino acid, the wisteriamay deliver a strong signal to the brain, possibly helping relieve major depression, anxiety and other mood disorders in some people, according to scientists at theHerbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology online report in the magazine “Science“.

A model shows how glycine molecules (teal) interact with brain cell receptors called GPR158 to influence the nervous system. The dotted lines show hydrogen bonds and weak electrical field attractions that start the signal. Courtesy of the Martemyanov lab, The Wertheim UF Scripps Institute.

“Discovery improves understanding of biological causes of major depression and could accelerate efforts to develop new, faster-acting drugs for such difficult-to-treat mood disorderssaid neuroscientist Kirill Martemyanov.

“Most medications for people with depression take weeks to kick in, if at all. New and better options are really needed“Martemyanov said.

In 2018, Martemyanov’s team found that the new receptor was involved in stress-induced depression. If the mice didn’t have the gene for the receptor, called GPR158have been shown to be surprisingly resistant to chronic stress.

This offered strong evidence that GPR158 could be a therapeutic target, said the neuroscientist. The GPR158 receptor, is part of the “orphan receptors”, they have no known signalers. “Now our findings have shown that GPR158 is no longer an orphaned receptor”, said Prof. Laboute. The team renamed it mGlyR, short for “metabotropic glycine receptor“.

“More research is needed to understand how the body maintains the right balance of mGlyR receptors and how brain cell activity is affected“, say the researchers.

Read abstract of the article:

Source: The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology