The tumor suppressor protein p53, known as “the guardian of the genome,” protects the body’s DNA from daily stress or long-term damage by activating cells to repair or self-destruct. But mutations in the p53 gene that codes for the protein can prevent it from doing its job, causing errors to accumulate in the genetic code and lead to diseases such as cancer.

Maria Solares, first author on both papers, demonstrates the transfer of a specimen in liquid nitrogen in preparation for imaging in the cryo-electron microscopy instrument. Credit: Jeff Xu/Penn State. All Rights Reserved.

For the first time, a team of researchers led by the Penn State discovered the complete structure of the p53 protein using patient samples. They also investigated how mutation-induced changes in p53 structure can impact different types of cancer. They posted their findings on ChemBioChem and onInternational Journal of Molecular Sciences.

The researchers used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to visualize individual p53 proteins isolated from brain tumor cells.

