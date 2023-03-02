Discovered the complete 3D structure of the p53 protein.
The tumor suppressor protein p53, known as “the guardian of the genome,” protects the body’s DNA from daily stress or long-term damage by activating cells to repair or self-destruct. But mutations in the p53 gene that codes for the protein can prevent it from doing its job, causing errors to accumulate in the genetic code and lead to diseases such as cancer.
For the first time, a team of researchers led by the Penn State discovered the complete structure of the p53 protein using patient samples. They also investigated how mutation-induced changes in p53 structure can impact different types of cancer. They posted their findings on ChemBioChem and onInternational Journal of Molecular Sciences.
The researchers used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to visualize individual p53 proteins isolated from brain tumor cells.
High-Resolution Imaging of Human Cancer Proteins Using Microprocessor Materials
Dr. Maria J. Solares, GM Jonaid, William Y. Luqiu, Samantha Berry, Janki Khadela, Yanping Liang, Madison C. Evans, Dr. Dr. Kevin J. Pridham; William J. Dearnaley, Prof. Dr. A.S. Zhi Sheng, Prof. Dr. A.S. Deborah F. Kelly
ChemBioChem 2022, 23, e202200310.
Complete Models of p53 Better Inform the Impact of Hotspot Mutations.
Solares MJ, Kelly DF.
International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 2022; 23(23):15267.
Source: Penn State
