Discovered the gene that determines the risk of heart attack. « Medicine in the Library

The researchers of the School of Medicine – University of Virginia have identified a gene that plays a crucial role in determining our risk of heart attacks, deadly aneurysms, coronary artery disease and other dangerous vascular conditions.

Lifestyle choices such as smoking, sedentary behavior and a diet rich in red meat play an important role in the development of vascular diseases such as coronary heart disease, a leading cause of death worldwide. But our genes, the genetic material we inherit from our parents, also shape our risk.

The team of Prof. Miller has identified a gene that directs a whole network of genes and processes. In this sense, the gene FHL5 it’s like a general deploying troops on the battlefield.

The researchers found that when FHL5 was too active, cells began to calcify, accumulating too much calcium. This is a key step in atherosclerosis, the buildup of harmful plaque in your arteries that can lead to heart attacks, strokes and other serious health problems. Additionally, excess gene activity contributed to other critical cellular activities related to vascular disease.

The identification of this key regulator gives scientists important new insights into the genetic factors that contribute to vascular disease and provides an attractive and influential target as they develop new treatments and work to prevent the harmful changes that cause such diseases.

Read abstract of the article:

FHL5 Controls Vascular Disease–Associated Gene Programs in Smooth Muscle Cells

Doris Wong, Gaëlle Auguste, Christian L. Lino Cardenas, Adam W. Turner, Yixuan Chen, Yipei Song, Lijiang Ma, R. Noah Perry, Redouane Aherrahrou, Maniselvan Kuppusamy,….. Rajeev Malhotra and Clint L. Miller.

Circulation Research Originally published 5 Apr 2023

Source: School of Medicine – University of Virginia