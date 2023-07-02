discovered the genetic variant that accelerates it

Researchers have discovered the first genetic variant associated with faster disease progression, which over time can deprive patients of their mobility and independence. This is an international study, conducted on over 22,000 people with multiple sclerosis (MS) which involved Italia the University of Eastern Piedmontthe Irccs San Raffaele Hospital of Milanothe University of Milanothe Irccs Foundation Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza and the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo di Milanoconducted on more than 22,000 people with multiple sclerosis (SM).

Multiple sclerosis is caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the brain and spinal cord, causing symptoms to flare up (relapses) and long-term degeneration (progression) accumulating disabilities. Despite the development of effective treatments for relapses.

The new study on multiple sclerosis

More than 70 institutions from all over the world cooperated in this research, led by researchers from the University of California San Francisco (USA) and the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom) whose results were published in the journal Nature. The two large multiple sclerosis research consortiums, the International Multiple Sclerosis Genetics Consortium (Imsgc) and the MultipleMS Consortium, have joined forces enabling researchers from around the world to identify the genetic factors that influence the clinical course of the disease.

In Italiathe research was coordinated by Sandra D’Alfonsoprofessor of medical genetics at the Department of Health Sciences of the University of Eastern Piedmontin collaboration with Maurice Leone, neurologist researcher on staff at the Scientific Directorate of the Irccs Foundation Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza di San John Rotondo and coordinator of Let’s go ahead (Italian network of SM centres), Philip Martinelli Boneschiprofessor at the University of Milanoe Federica Espositohead of the Human Genetics of Neurological Diseases laboratory at the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milano.

When the disease progresses quickly

Some previously conducted studies had proven multiple sclerosis is caused by the onset of dysfunction of the immune system and some of these dysfunctions can be treated, slowing down the disease. But”these risk factors do not explain why, 10 years after diagnosis, some people with MS are in wheelchairs while others continue to run marathons“, has explained Police officersprofessor of neurology at theUcsf and co-senior author of the study.

After sifting through more than seven million genetic variants, researchers found one associated with faster disease progression. The variant is found between two genes with no previous association to the multiple sclerosis: One involved in repairing damaged cells, the other helps control viral infections.

The discovery of the genetic variant that accelerates the disease

The results of this study constitute the first clues to addressing the nervous system component of multiple sclerosis and suggest that resilience and repair in nervous system determine the course of disease progression.

The Italian researchers involved in the study underline how “this work represents an important turning point in the field of precision medicine, as it could, for example, lead to the use of more aggressive therapies from the outset in those subjects with genetic variants unfavorable for progression. Furthermore, the knowledge of this variant and of the two genes close to the variant could allow the development of new drugs that act on the mechanism of action of these two genes and slow down the disease progression.“

