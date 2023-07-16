Discovering a New Lifestyle: A Week of Well-being and Transformation

Title: Rediscovering Well-being: A Journalist’s Journey at The Great Way Retreat

Subtitle: Nourishing the Body and Soul through Medicine-inspired Lifestyle

In a world plagued with routine and certainties, embracing change and seeking answers within oneself can be a daunting task. However, a profound emotional experience can often spark the need for transformation and self-discovery. One journalist decided to embark on a week-long retreat to explore well-being and share her experience with us.

The opportunity arose when she stumbled upon news of a retreat organized by The Great Way, an association founded by Enrico Bortolazzi and Franco Berrino. Franco Berrino, a medical epidemiologist renowned for his work in rewriting food rules to support cancer patients and prevent degenerative diseases, played a significant role in the retreat’s focus on holistic well-being.

Attracted to spirituality from a young age, the journalist felt an immediate connection to the retreat’s theme: the mystery of the divine. With enthusiasm, she joined the retreat alone, ready to explore and seek answers within herself.

The retreat took place in a former convent dating back to 1515, nestled beneath the mystical Sacra di San Michele of Avigliana in Turin. The journalist, initially hesitant about sharing a room with a stranger, found unexpected enrichment in the experience. Her roommate became a sounding board and added precious perspectives to her journey.

The retreat challenged her daily habits from the start. Waking up at 7 am for daily yoga sessions on an empty stomach seemed impossible at first, considering her dependence on coffee. However, she discovered a strange sense of liberation and a newfound connection to her body and self without the need for caffeine.

Another major shift came in the form of food. The journalist expected healthy meals but was pleasantly surprised by the strictly macrobiotic diet presented to her. Based on legumes, whole grains, and vegetables, the meals were accompanied by exotic ingredients such as umeboshi (Japanese fermented plum) and tempeh (fermented tofu of Indonesian origin). All ingredients were strictly organic to avoid chemical fertilizers.

Franco Berrino’s macro-Mediterranean variant of macrobiotics proved gastronomically excellent, proving that healthy eating can also be pleasurable. The journalist’s palate was gratified by seasonal vegetables, unusual cereals, and low glycemic index desserts.

However, the retreat’s benefits extended beyond material aspects. A rich schedule of conferences and undisturbed study hours allowed the participants to immerse themselves in various fields. Silence also played a significant role and provided a therapeutic practice for the overwhelmed mind.

Upon her return home, the journalist felt a profound sense of company within herself, as if her inner self had expanded. The experience had heightened her self-awareness, leaving her feeling calmer, stronger, and more in control.

One vital lesson she took away from the retreat was to see the body as a temple of the soul, deserving protection and care. Movement, preferably in nature, and nutritious food were emphasized by Franco Berrino. The importance of choosing fresh, wholemeal, and organic foods was highlighted, as the negative effects of micro-insecticides on the body had been proven. Additionally, Berrino stressed the significance of spirituality and its impact on one’s overall well-being.

For Berrino, spirituality is universal and arises from the depths of the human soul. His latest book, “The Mandala of Life,” delves into the fundamental messages shared by all cultures and sacred texts. The book illustrates the importance of gratitude, doing good without expecting rewards, and the transformative power of love.

The journalist’s week-long retreat proved to be a powerful journey of self-discovery and well-being. It reinforced the significance of nurturing the body and soul through simple yet powerful lifestyle choices inspired by medicine and spirituality. The lessons learned during her retreat will undoubtedly resonate within her for years to come.

