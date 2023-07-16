Bread and Panelle: A Sicilian Delicacy Promotes Health, According to Leading Expert

Palermo street food, bread and panelle, has been labeled as a healthy option by one of the leading experts in the field of food and cancer prevention, epidemiologist Franco Berrino. The scholar, who has worked extensively at the National Cancer Institute in Milan, believes that if prepared with healthy ingredients, bread and panelle can be part of an anti-cancer food model.

Berrino has coined the term “macro-Mediterranean diet” to describe a diet that combines Mediterranean tradition, oriental food philosophies, and scientific recommendations for disease prevention. According to him, bread and panelle perfectly fits into this diet.

This humble dish, made with stale bread and chopped and fried broad beans, represents a fusion of cereals and legumes, which have been the basis of the Mediterranean diet for centuries. Berrino explains that “before the industrial revolution, almost all peoples consumed whole grains accompanied by legumes, just like in bread and panelle.”

Modern science is rediscovering the value of these ancient traditions, which promote balance and preserve health. The European Code Against Cancer even recommends basing one’s diet on cereals, legumes, vegetables, and fruits.

One might wonder if frying makes bread and panelle harmful. Berrino explains that frying is acceptable if it is done with extra virgin olive oil or quality lard, as long as it is quick and uses good, non-hydrogenated fats.

In summary, this simple dish that showcases the flavors of Sicily contains a nutritional balance that modern science confirms is optimal for health. It is a delightful fusion of ancient tastes and current knowledge.

Berrino himself discovered bread and panelle fifty years ago during a business trip to Palermo. He sampled it at Vucciria, along with other traditional Sicilian foods like stigghiola and macco di fave. He notes that farmers who consumed legumes had a very healthy diet.

The secret lies in the quality of the ingredients and understanding how to combine the right nutrients. Palermitan bread and panelle, if prepared traditionally, possess these characteristics and are proven to be beneficial. Science fully endorses this piece of Sicilian gastronomic history and culture.

In a world where healthy eating is gaining prominence, the recognition of bread and panelle as a nutritious option brings pride to Sicilian cuisine. This traditional street food, loved by locals and visitors alike, can now be enjoyed without guilt, as it is promoted by scientific research and endorsed by an expert in the field.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

