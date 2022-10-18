CREMA – Improving cancer prevention care. The fight against the evil of the century makes use of a new powerful weapon: the new oncological genetics clinic that makes Crema the only hospital in the regional area that includes the provinces of Cremona, Lodi and the Treviglio area to be equipped with this service. Thanks to an agreement signed with the University of Brescia. The geneticist directs it Eleonora Marchinaresearcher and adjunct professor of medical genetics at the Brescia university. The clinic operates on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and it will be evaluated whether to extend it to one Saturday a month.

«We support the work of Oncology colleagues and identify inherited forms of cancer – underlines the specialist -: let’s think, for example, of female ones (breast and ovary), but also of colon cancer, also widespread among males, such as that of the prostate ». Patients suffering from neoplastic pathology and family members at risk can be sent to the clinic on the basis of criteria identified for some time by the scientific community which are periodically integrated on the basis of the data emerging from the same scientific research.

«It is possible to identify hereditary forms of cancer based on some specific characteristics – continues Marchina -: the presence of multiple cases of neoplasia in the family, multiple generations affected (mother, grandmother, sister), association of specific types of cancer eg: breast / ovary, intestine / endometrium in the same subject or in several subjects of the same nucleus, onset at a younger age than the same type of tumor in a sporadic form ». However, it should not be forgotten that heredity is a risk factor only for a limited number of cases.

Maurizio Grassi (director of the operational unit of Oncology) Eleonora Marchina (geneticist at the University of Brescia) Salvatore Incardona (oncologist) and Alessandro Inzoli (hematologist and oncologist)

and oncologist)

“The majority of tumors are sporadic, only a small part around 5-10% depending on the tumor considered is attributable to germline pathogenic variants (mutations) and therefore transmissible through the generations – adds the specialist -: identifying this share of patients with pathogenetic variants affecting specific genes is important. For the patient himself, who through closer and specific checks will be able to avoid the recurrence or the onset of other neoplastic forms, but also receive more specific therapies, for family members (children, parents, brothers and sisters) who will be able to undergo the test healthy genetic for the search of the familial variant and to undertake a specific clinical surveillance program for risk reduction ».

In the first months of opening, the clinic has already followed 35 patients “A first run-in phase limited to patients in the oncology area: ward, day hospital and outpatient clinics – specifies the geneticist – necessary for the development of the planned pathways at company level by national and international guidelines and implemented by regional legislation. The future goal is to extend the service. We want to ensure that general practitioners can also refer patients to the cancer genetics clinic“. Working with the rest of the Oncology staff is another strength of the new clinic. Marchina collaborates with Maurizio Grassi, who directs the Oncology unit and colleagues Salvatore Incardona e Alessandro Inzoli.