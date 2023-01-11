A molecule that treats receptors similar to insulin could pave the way for an oral treatment for diabetes, an alternative to the annoying injections needed to control the disease. A team of Australian researchers has identified it using cryo-electron microscopy (Cryo-EM) This technique, awarded with the Nobel prize, allows you to see in more detail the structures of proteins and very small cell components, with a level of precision that was unimaginable until a few years ago (to know more). The discovery was published on Nature Communications.

A delicate hormone. One of the obstacles to making insulin pills for type 1 diabetes (the form of diabetes in which the pancreas doesn’t produce insulin) is the fact that this hormone needed by cells to absorb and use glucose is very unstable and cannot pass through through the digestive tract without being broken down. So far various ways have been attempted to get around this obstacle, some of which are even very complex, such as the production of biocompatible armor to shield insulin from digestive enzymes or oral tablets that inject it with microneedles. A group of scientists from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Parkville (Australia) has tried a simpler way: if insulin is so complex to handle, why not replace it?

The same task. The team used Cryo-EM to obtain 3D images of the cellular insulin receptor at the atomic level and then observed how different molecules, including insulin, interacted with it. After examining several peptides (chemical compounds) known to interact with that receptor to keep it open and active, the researchers found one that behaves similarly, despite having a different structure. See also Covid, post-vaccine MIS-C in children is rare: one in three million cases “Insulin has evolved to hold the receptor like a hand bringing the ends of tweezers together,” explains Nicholas Kirk, one of the authors. “The peptides we used work in pairs to activate the insulin receptor, like two hands holding the ends of the tweezers from the outside,” but doing the same job.