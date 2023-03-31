news-txt”>

Discovered how a memory is fixed in the head, passing from a transitory memory to a long-term one: this delicate passage depends on a nervous structure called the thalamus – a structure in the center of the brain that transmits information from the outside. Made known in Cell magazine, is the discovery of Priya Rajasethupathy of Rockefeller University in New York.

Rajasethupathy studied the brain activity of dozens of mice navigating a maze. When the mice’s thalamus was stimulated while they were learning the right path in the maze, the animals were able to remember that path several weeks later. Without this stimulation, the animals are unable to remember the right way after so long.

The formation of memories is a very complicated process that primarily involves the hippocampus where memories are formed and the cortex where they are stored in the long term. He lacked understanding how this relay passage between hippocampus and cortex occurred.

To observe the formation of memories in real time, the researchers used a new imaging technology that allowed them to simultaneously see the electrical activity of individual neurons in the hippocampus, thalamus and cortex. They combined brain imaging with maze games. Upon completion of the maze training, the mice had increased activity in the thalamus, suggesting to the researchers that the region may play an important role in memory.

Then the researchers verified the role of the thalamus in the formation of lasting memories by stimulating or inhibiting their activation. Well, it turned out that after three weeks, the mice that received thalamic stimulation were able to remember their way out of the maze. Mice that had been inhibited from activating the thalamus, on the other hand, were unable to form long-term memories about the labyrinth paths. “This was a very clear indication that the thalamus is indeed needed to consolidate long-term memories,” concludes Rajasethupathy. Naturally, the discovery on man will have to be confirmed.