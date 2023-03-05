You must know that diets fail because of mood swings, the discovery that changes everything and foods to avoid. All useful information.

Follow one low calorie diet to lose weight it can be a lot harder than you might think. In fact, goodwill and commitment may not be enough. For a whole host of reasons.

Already changing habits is complicated, especially if the change is radical, but between causes of failure of a diet there may also be causes of psychological origin. Anxiety, stress, depression and especially the mood swings they can seriously jeopardize all our goodwill in following a low-calorie diet.

Food is often a source of consolation and maintaining a diet when mood can strongly influence our behavior is very difficult. Below, we present the recommendations of the experts with instructions on how to behave and foods to avoid. Here’s everything you need to know.

Diets fail because of mood swings, foods to avoid

Be consistent in one low calorie dietespecially if stringent, can be really difficult if you suffer from mood swings which condition our relationship with food, leading us to eat more and above all foods rich in fat and sugar. You end up in a vicious circle that just isn’t deleterious for ours physical health but also for the mental one.

Because the foods rich in sugars, fats and salt that we often tend to consume to console ourselves are the ones that make us fat and at the same time make our mood worse.

The good rules for a healthy diet

Before even going on a diet, it is good to start following some good food rules which in addition to preserving our general health are also good for our mental state and us they avoid mood swings.

And’healthy, varied diet, without excess calories it’s a regular physical activity they are already a good starting point to avoid problems related to mood and excess stress. Also sleep an adequate number of hours it is highly recommended.

Specifically, the foods to avoid in order not to favor the mood swings they are above all the very refined foods, rich in salt, fat and sugarlike them processed red meatscured meats and sausages, sweets and foods rich in glutamate. Then they should be avoided spirits and the coffee.

They are all foods that contain substances that affect mood and they can raise anxiety levels. If consuming some of these foods at first seems to make us feel better, more relaxed and happy, in the long run this is not the case, because they promote nervousness and sudden mood swings.

These are just general indicationsa summary of the advice generally given by experts and want to provide some more information but which does not replace the doctor’s opinion, which must always be followed.

