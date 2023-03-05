Incontinence is a problem for many people in Germany. Those affected suffer from unwanted and uncontrolled urine leakage. Insoles can be a useful tool. The

has therefore tested some of the products in cooperation with the Austrian Association for Consumer Information (VKI).

The experts examined a total of twelve insoles for mild to moderate bladder weakness. A loss of up to 100 milliliters of urine in four hours was defined as mild bladder weakness, while moderate bladder weakness was defined as a loss of up to 200 milliliters in the same period.

Several factors were taken into account when evaluating the deposits. The experts included the maximum absorption capacity of the insoles as well as handling, safety and wearing comfort in their investigation. In addition, it was examined whether leakage or rewetting occurred after drinking 50 milliliters of liquid.

These are the winners

Nine insoles passed the test. Four of the test winners are also available in Germany. The Duchesse from Müller for 15 cents a piece and the Siempre from Lidl for 16 cents are the cheaper alternatives. But the experts were also able to convince the Tena discreet and Always discreet boutique for 35 cents apiece.

Thanks to a new technology, today’s insoles are significantly improved. The products have increased performance and are thinner at the same time. This is made possible by a coarse-grained powder that converts the urine into gel and can thus absorb significantly more liquid.

What is incontinence?

There are different types of incontinence. Urge and stress incontinence are particularly common. In the case of stress incontinence, those affected lose urine unintentionally by exerting pressure on their abdomen. The pressure can come from things like sneezing, laughing, or lifting. In urge incontinence, on the other hand, the bladder is overactive. As a result, those affected have a strong urge to urinate even with a small filling, which can also result in urine being excreted.

What can be causes of incontinence?

The causes of incontinence are different. Basically, the risk increases with age. In addition, women are affected more often than men because the pelvic floor is weakened by pregnancy and childbirth. The pelvic floor is important because it supports the abdominal organs.

Bladder weakness in men, on the other hand, can be caused by an enlarged prostate. Prostate cancer surgery can also be a cause.

What therapies are there?

Incontinence can often be successfully treated with pelvic floor or bladder training. Alternatively, medication is also available. If none of this helps, an operation may be the treatment of choice.

However, those affected often do not even turn to a doctor, although they would be the right contact person (primarily general practitioners and urologists or, in the case of women, gynaecologists). Continence centers can also be a suitable contact point.

What does health insurance cover?

From moderate incontinence and with a doctor’s prescription, health insurance companies cover the costs for incontinence products. However, those affected often have to contact a contractual partner of the insurance company, such as a pharmacy or a medical supply store.