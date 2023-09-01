Discrimination in blood donation: Back to go!

Berlin – German Aidshilfe on the new blood donation regulations of the German Medical Association: Again, no end to discrimination. It won’t work like this – we need a new process with different responsibilities

The German Medical Association (BÄK) and the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) announced today how exclusions or provisions from blood donation should be regulated in the future. The new version of the haemotherapy guideline will be published on September 4th. The legislator had previously stipulated in the Transfusion Act that no more exclusions may be made on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. The end of discrimination against gay men and trans people when donating blood is in the traffic light coalition agreement; the government chose the path of legal requirements to the leading German Medical Association.

To put it bluntly: It didn’t work.

“The new rules are neither scientifically evident nor do they end discrimination. The German Medical Association has managed to continue to exclude most gay men without clearly naming this. The new regulation unnecessarily discourages even other potential donors from donating,” says Sven Warminsky from the board of the German Aidshilfe.

Technical errors and question marks

In the future, people who have had anal intercourse with new partners in the last four months are to be excluded. From now on, sexual intercourse with HIV-positive people as well as “sex work or its use” will also lead to a deferral.

The period of four months is incomprehensible and is not explained. An HIV laboratory test, for example, can rule out HIV infection after six weeks. There remains a big question mark.

Why aren’t more sensitive testing procedures used to further reduce the deadline? The BÄK again fails to answer this question. Anal sex itself is not a risk. This assumption is stigmatizing. Protective measures such as condoms and HIV prophylaxis PrEP, which prevention encourages, are not taken into account in the new anal intercourse clause. A new group of people is being stigmatized that was previously unaffected: heterosexual people who have had sex with more than two partners in four months or who have had anal intercourse with just one person – regardless of the real HIV risk. Sexual intercourse with HIV-positive people must no longer be a reason for exclusion. With effective HIV therapy – which is the norm today – there is no risk of transmission during sex. The WHO has just expressly confirmed this. Sex work or its use must not be a reason for exclusion – because whether sex is paid or private does not affect the HIV risk. HIV is no more prevalent among sex workers than in the general population. One misconception remains: Alleged monogamy is not a reliable method of protection. People can only provide reliable information about their own behavior. “Sexual intercourse exclusively within a long-term relationship between non-infected partners” is a pseudo-certainty. Take the responsibility away from the BÄK!

The BÄK notes that, together with the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is jointly responsible, they have once again “demonstrated the ability of medical self-administration to act”. The opposite is the case: Once again, the BÄK has presented an unacceptable regulation and previously ignored the perspectives of numerous competent associations. The result is a new round of public discussion that no one wanted.

DAH board member Sven Warminsky: “Despite the bad experiences of recent years, the traffic light government has once again placed responsibility solely in the hands of the German Medical Association. The legal requirement for those responsible up until now has not been sufficient. The government is now obliged to keep its promise of a non-discriminatory solution in other ways.”

The German Aidshilfe has been calling for an interdisciplinary and participatory process for a long time. A socio-political question of this scope and complexity must not be answered by medical societies alone. “We see this demand confirmed by today’s publication by the German Medical Association,” says Warminsky.

The DAH board of directors continues: “The consequence of this immature new regulation can only be one: back to go. A fresh start with new rules, public discourse and transparency from the start. No one is served by repeating the eternal ritual of new regulations by medical bodies and public criticism of them. Why not work out a solution together right away?”

Information on the change in the transfusion law

Press release and position of the German Aidshilfe on the previous regulation

