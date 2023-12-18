Home » Discussion on Proposal for Control of Medical Sciences Practices among Topics at National Council of Higher Education Session
Discussion on Proposal for Control of Medical Sciences Practices among Topics at National Council of Higher Education Session

The National Council of Higher Education (Cones) is set to convene on Wednesday, December 20 to discuss the proposed control of practice spaces for Medical Sciences careers. The proposal, put forth by the Ministry of Education and Sciences (MEC), has come under scrutiny from the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians (CPM). The doctors’ union has raised concerns about the lack of regulation for university students’ practice spaces and has called for the Council’s intervention.

Dr. Jorge Rodas, president of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians, has voiced the issue of insufficient space for the growing number of medical students across the country. As a response, the MEC is looking to modify or repeal Resolution No. 190/20, the current regulations for medical care centers of Higher Education. Sergio Duarte, the general secretary of Cones and rector of the American University, has highlighted the inconsistencies in the current regulations and the need for the Ministry of Health to be involved in discussions.

Furthermore, the session will also address the resignation of Clarito Rojas, the outgoing president of Cones, amidst reports of pressure from the Vice Minister of Higher Education, Federico Mora. Mora has confirmed his candidacy for the presidency and a vote for the new ownership of the Board of Directors will take place during the session. Stay tuned for updates on the outcome of the session.

