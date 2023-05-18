Disease of the kidneys|renal cell carcinoma | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

About five percent are rare types of tumors that originate, for example, in the lymphatic tissue and the urinary tract, as well as metastases from other types of cancer. Kidney tumors are mostly malignant. They can arise anywhere in the kidney. There are different types of kidney cancer, depending on the tissue in which the tumor originates.

Renal cell carcinomas are one of the rare tumor diseases, they represent only two to three percent of all cancer cases. From the age of 50 the risk of kidney cancer increases and reaches its peak between 60 and 70 years. Men are affected about one and a half times as often as women.

The causes of the development of kidney cancer have not yet been clearly clarified. It is assumed that there is a change in the genome in which a specific tumor suppressor gene loses its ability to function. Certain risk factors promote the development of kidney cancer, eg obesity, a high-fat diet, smoking, hormonal factors and frequent contact with solvents that damage the kidneys, petroleum products and asbestos.

As a rule, only one of the two kidneys is affected by a tumor. Most patients have no problems with urination thanks to the healthy second kidney. Only very rarely does a carcinoma develop in both kidneys, and even more rarely both kidneys are affected at the same time. In these cases, there is usually a genetic predisposition to kidney cancer.

Kidney cancer is now often diagnosed at an early stage. In advanced stages of the disease, the prospects of recovery are unfavorable.