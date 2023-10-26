Home » disease remission in over 60% of cases
Leukemia, positive data from the Italian study that tested the strategy of enlisting soldiers of the immune system in a “drug version” against blood tumors. The phase 1 clinical trial conducted by the Tettamanti Foundation of Monza and the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo on 27 patients – 23 adults and 4 children – with type B acute lymphoblastic leukemia demonstrated that the administration of ‘Carcik-CD19’ cells , T lymphocytes genetically modified to attack diseased cells, is well tolerated by patients, thanks to a very low level of toxicity, and is effective in leading to complete remission of the disease in over 60% of cases. The results were presented today in Milan at the conference ‘Bioskills, advanced therapies: research, innovation and clinical results’, organized by the Tettamanti Foundation. This study marks a further step forward in the development of Carcik cells which represent an evolution of Car-T therapy.

Precision hematology, a new frontier for blood cancers

