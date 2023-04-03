Diseases of the arteries and rest. A new study once again highlights the link between peripheral artery vascular disease and poor sleep. In detail, the researchers found that sleeping less than five hours doubles the risk of developing peripheral artery vascular disease. The results of the study were published in the European Heart Journalthe scientific journal of the European Cardiological Society.

The study team analyzed data from more than 650,000 people. Researchers have studied the link between sleep duration and daytime nap and the risk of peripheral arterial disease. Later they used the so-called Mendelian randomization. It is a useful technique to identify the presence of a possible cause-effect link between sleep disturbances and peripheral arterial disease.

What is peripheral arterial disease?

L’peripheral arterial disease It is a disease that generally affects older people. Estimates speak of one in three over seventy years old who suffer from it. Among the most important risk factors are cigarette smoking, lack of physical exercise and the presence of diseases such as diabetes. The co-presence of multiple risk factors can cause this pathology to begin even when you are decidedly younger. Treating peripheral arterial disease is of considerable importance. On the one hand because you avoid losing the affected limb, on the other hand the risk of heart attack and stroke is lowered.

Diseases of the arteries and rest: you need to sleep at least 7/8 hours a night

Once again a scientific study underlines the importance of sleeping between seven and eight hours every night. This is an excellent habit for our body. More than 200 million people worldwide suffer from peripheral arterial disease, a condition in which the arteries in the legs become blocked, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of stroke and heart attack. In general, in our country the disease affects 12% of the general population.

Diseases of the arteries and rest: the results of the research

Researchers have found that getting less than five hours of sleep a night doubles the chances of developing peripheral arterial disease compared with those who get between seven and eight hours of sleep a day. The study also demonstrated a cause and effect link between disturbed sleep and peripheral arterial disease. On the one hand, those who sleep little have an increased risk of peripheral arterial disease. On the other hand, those who already suffer from peripheral arterial disease are more likely to get little sleep. In short, the dog chasing its tail.

The importance of lifestyles in prevention

Experts stressed that more research is needed on how to break the two-way link between poor sleep and peripheral arterial disease. Lifestyle changes that help people get more sleep, such as being physically active, can reduce the risk of developing the condition. Furthermore, for those already suffering from it, managing the pain associated with the disease could allow patients to sleep well.

