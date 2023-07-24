Diseases related to excessive heat in children: symptoms and immediate interventions

The extreme heat of these weeks can have a dangerous impact on the health of children and adolescents: what are the worst risks?

The marked one vulnerability of children to strong heat waves, especially the younger ones, is closely linked to two factors: the immaturity of their thermoregulation and to their smaller body surface which therefore grants one lower heat loss than that of an adult body.

The adaptation of infants and young children to temperature elevate it is therefore lower. And the risks they face, unfortunately, are decidedly numerous. It is precisely for this reason that, as with the elderly and frail people, it is necessary to protect them. And allow them to feel good even when the heat is stifling.

The health risks for children, how to prevent complications

The risks children face in the heat – as the Dr. Paola Pansa of the General Pediatrics Operative Unit of theBambin Gesù Pediatric Hospital in “Health pills” – they are different. And all must not be taken lightly.

Among the first serious consequences of the heat, there is l‘hyperthermia, which can occur in just twenty minutes, especially if the child is closed in the car for a short time. The ‘nasty’ surprises, however, didn’t end there at all. As the Ministry of Health warns, too diseases of the cardiovascular system, respiratory tract and lungs, increase the risk of getting sick. And they can even carry the risk of death in case of excessive heat.

The most frequent consequences of exposure to heat may concern the dehydration. Therefore an important loss of liquids due to evaporation and lack of replenishment of water, Extreme heat can also give rise to muscle cramps e heatstroke, which can manifest with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, headache and hypotension. However, there are also indirect consequences linked to excessive heat which are of a psychic nature, such as an increase in the incidence of depressive disorder. The heat, moreover, often causes too inappetence. In the long run it can also generate a condition of malnutrition.

Further complications could relate to the cardiovascular and respiratory system as with dehydration and reduction of fluids the volume of blood circulating in the body is reduced, with a consequent overload of work and effort of the heart which must therefore compensate for the circulation in order to guarantee adequate spraying.

Precautions can be taken to protect yourself from the scorching heat during thesun exposure such as wearing hats, light-colored and light clothing, skin protection with sunscreens against UV rays.

It can be useful wet your head and neck of the child during sun exposure, to avoid heat stroke. Furthermore, it is essential to maintain alight power supplyrich in fresh fruit and vegetables and water to maintain adequate hydration.

