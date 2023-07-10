Home » Diseases that worsen in the heat and drugs that can cause side effects
by admin
The excess of heat is dangerous for all patients with a pathology that alters the thermoregulation systems or greatly increases the overall fragility of the organism. Those who are obese or excessively thin, for example, cannot adapt well to high temperatures; people with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease may be much more susceptible to excessive heat. People with cardiovascular diseases are also at high risk: the heart and vessels are put to the test by the heat and those who have already had heart attacks or strokes, suffer from arrhythmias or heart failure or have risk factors such as high cholesterol may find it more difficult to tolerate high temperatures. Hypertensives and heart patients, especially if elderly, are more sensitive to the negative effects of heat and, for example, can experience sudden drops in blood pressure, especially when moving from a lying down to an upright position, the so-called orthostatic hypotension. Those suffering from diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or other neurological pathologies that alter the brain’s response to dehydration are also at greater risk, because they may have difficulty perceiving the sense of thirst and therefore may experience dehydration more often. Severe renal insufficiency increases the dangers, because it exposes you to greater pressure swings: it is important to check your pressure and weight often, informing your doctor in case of excessive weight loss or substantial drops in blood pressure. Psychiatric pathologies are just as dangerous, because the patient may have a lower degree of awareness of the risk and therefore assume inappropriate behaviour; moreover, psychiatric patients often habitually use drugs that can aggravate the effects of the heat. Those who assist them, in addition to making sure that nutrition and hydration are adequate, must verify the intake of therapies and speak to the doctor for a possible remodulation of treatments.

July 10, 2023 | 07:15

