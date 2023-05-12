Dishwasher Red Alert | Deadly bacterium discovered: health in danger

A study carried out at the University of Ljubljana, in Slovenia, affirms the presence of particular types of viruses and bacteria in the dishwasher. Here is the shocking discovery.

Even household appliances dedicated to cleaning, such as the dishwasher, host numerous microorganisms that can significantly harm people with compromised immune systems.

It may seem strange to you but, despite the high temperatures to which the dishes are subjected during washing in the dishwasher, there may be bacteria that apply a lot of resistance and can prove to be very dangerous. There are several studies which support this hypothesis and which state that there may be a proliferation of bacteria in places such as the dishwasher.

Although apparently harmless, these fungi and bacteria could pose a real threat to the weakest subjects. In fact, we are talking about people with a compromised immune system due to various health problems.

One of the main guests that could inhabit the dishwasher, according to research by the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, would be Escherchia Coli, one of the main causes of food poisoning which can be considered more or less deadly.

Fungi and bacteria in the dishwasher: what are the risks?

Thanks to the university research we mentioned earlier, it was possible to discover a real reality that most people were totally unaware of. This is because the general thinking sees the dishwasher as a clean and sterile place due to the alte temperature for washing. The reality is quite different. In fact, the researchers examining the rubber seals of different washing devices, showed the presence of a large number of bacteria. Among them, the most prolific would be Pseudomonas, Escherichia e Acinetobacterand mushrooms like Candida, Cryptococcus e Rhodotorula. This happens mainly because the warm and humid environment helps the proliferation of these microorganisms. Many of you may be wondering then How do these bacteria and fungi end up in the dishwasher? According to the researchers, the actual point of origin is the tap water that feeds the dishwasher, as well as any leftover food that enters it. In fact, the proliferation of bacteria could take place thanks to contaminated food which acts as the main transfer.

How to prevent bacteria from taking over your dishwasher

Many will surely be amazed by the results of this research, since it is a common belief that the dishwasher is a safe washing system in terms of hygiene. In fact, the high temperature ensures greater sanitation of the dishes, but bacteria, it seems, are always lurking. According to the researchers, however, there are good usage habits to combat their formation. First, let the dishwasher you get cold after washing. This means that the tailgate should never be opened immediately after the wash is finished when the environment is still warm. Another important tip is to clean the rubber gasket frequently because that’s where viruses and bacteria create their colonies, this is because this place is considered safer to settle. Following these small precautions will not only guarantee you a sterile and clean place to wash your dishes, but will save you from particular infections that can be more or less dangerous to your health.

