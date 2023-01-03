Home Health Dishwasher, watch out for the invisible enemy: the rinse aid
Health

by admin
Rinse aid is an invisible enemy in the dishwasher, causing pollution and some problems for our health: study.

The dishwasher it is present in at least half of the homes. Definitely a useful appliance that allows you to save water and wash the dishes in a more ecological way. The important thing, of course, is use it judiciously and in the right ways. A study carried out in Switzerland, however, compared washing in the machine compared to that by hand.

The result of the study has opened the door to other reflections, some of considerable interest. L’Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF), in collaboration with the University of Zurich, has discovered an absurd thing. The brilliant it is the number one enemy of the dishwasher, and also of our health, so much so that it is extremely dangerous. Why?

Environmental damage and health problems: the study on rinse aid in the dishwasher

When you make the washing in the dishwasheryou need to be careful all’use of brilliant. In fact, this product can cause various damages, both to the appliance and to our health. If it doesn’t melt well, leave residuethese residues have a harmful effect on the appliance, as they damage the surface.

But that’s not all, the biggest problem is that the rinse aid residues create damage to our intestinal wallrisking causing chronic diseases. If in the first cycle, the wash sees the circulation of hot water with the detergent, for about one minute and at high pressure, the second cycle is at higher risk.

Rinse aid is used during the washing and rinsing phase of the second cycle. Residues, however, can stick to cutlery and plates, which we then use to eat. THE chemical residues are toxic and, in contact with food, they can be dangerous for the our healthas they end up in the gastrointestinal tract.

According to the researchers, toxic substances affect the intestinal epithelial barrier not intestinal cells, risking generating allergies, gastritis, diabetes, obesity, cirrhosis, sclerosis and Alzheimer’s. The toxic substances of these products affect the cells of our body, creating various problems. High doses of rinse aid kill skin cells. The advice is to use the product in very small quantities.

