Disney Announces EXCLUSIVE New Haunted Mansion Souvenir

The Haunted Mansion is a favorite, classic ride in the Disney parks.

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

The ride has recently been getting some renewed attention. The Haunted Mansion movie has recently premiered and Disney has announced a new expansion of the ride area in Disneyland. With all these exciting things going on for the Haunted Mansion, we’re pretty excited to learn that select guests can get an EXCLUSIVE and FREE souvenir featuring a character from the iconic ride!

Magic Key is the annual pass system in Disneyland and with that comes a few perks such as access to exclusive merchandise.

Popcorn bucket exclusive to Magic Key holders!©Disney

Between September 4th and September 28th Magic Key holders can get their hands on four collector Haunted Mansion cards!

One card per week will be released! So you can collect a new one each week!

We’re not sure, but we think the cards might be haunted. Each one seems to change right before our eyes!

As we said, a new card will drop each week from September 4th through September 28th. They will be available in Disneyland Park at Disneyana, Mondays-Thursdays. So be sure to run to get yours before they disappear if you’re a Magic Key holder!

