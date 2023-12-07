Disney Announces NEW Hotel Discount for Visa Cardmembers!

Being a Disney Visa Cardmember certainly has its perks!

These are the ultimate credit cards for Disney fans because you can earn money to spend at the parks or on Disney merchandise! You also get access to exclusive souvenirs, character meet and greets, and discounts. Now there are a couple of new discounts we have to alert you about!

Starting with the offer for Disney Visa Cardmembers, you can save up to 25% on stays at Disneyland Resort hotels that are 4-night stays or longer. The savings are for dates from January 15th to March 7th, 2024.

Disneyland

Get 25% off the following hotels with standard or premium rooms:

What a view!

Book this deal now until March 4th, 2024, and travel must be done by March 8th, 2024. To get the discount, you must use your Disney Visa for the deposit on the room.

Grand Californian Lobby

Not a Disney Visa Cardmember? Never fear — there’s another discount for you! The second deal released by Disney lets you save up to 20% on Sunday to Thursday night stays at a Disneyland Resort hotel. The same dates apply — stays must occur from January 15th to March 7th, 2024.

Pool

Here is the breakdown of savings by hotel:

Book this deal by March 7th, 2024 with all travel done by March 8th, 2024.

Tenaya Stone Spa at the Grand Californian Resort

