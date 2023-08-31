Disney Just Opened a Brand NEW Land – Come With Us!

We hope you’re ready — a NEW land just officially opened in Disneyland!

San Fransokyo is now open!

San Fransokyo Square replaced Pacific Wharf as a Big Hero 6-themed land. This retheme was announced back in 2022 and we’ve been watching the construction over the past few months. We’ve already tried some of the new food at the land but now that it’s really open, come with us to take a look!

First and foremost, the iconic bridge is now complete and ready for guests to cross it! This immediately sets the mood and theme for the land.

There’s no mistaking where you are, there is a huge sign to welcome you to the land.

We found your next photo spot — look how gorgeous this view is!

There are so many fun details to look at including the Baymax in these decorative banners across the new area. Speaking of, you’ll be able to meet Baymax and Hiro!

Lucky Fortune Cookery has some Big Hero 6-themed items that came out in July — check out our review of those here.

However, Aunt Cass Cafe just opened in San Fransokyo Square!

This is where you can find BAYMAX BREAD (yes, really) along with other snacks like soup, salad, sandwiches, and more.

San Fransokyo Maker’s Market is the new store here where you can shop for Big Hero 6 merchandise.

