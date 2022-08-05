The appearance is still a very classic alien ultimate warrior. It first appeared in the 1987 movie “Ultimate Warrior”, and then appeared in many subsequent movies as the same role, even in “Alien Battlefield” and the sequel, and with Another plot in which stars in outer space compete with aliens is a classic role in the hearts of movie fans who like science fiction and combat. “Ultimate Warrior: Beast Hunter” follows the role of the ultimate warrior, but it lacks many settings for the ultimate warrior in the past movies, and puts the focus of the entire movie on the heroine Naru. Although it is not compact, it is bloody. and brutality.The following article will reveal some of the plot content, please read it carefully.



Green blood, stealth and high-tech ultimate warriors return

Since the first appearance of the ultimate warrior in 1987, the appearance and characteristics have hardly changed, the body is like a strong man, the mouth is like a spider’s jaw, plus there are braid-like appendages on the head, and super strong. The body structure, the gunshot wound can almost recover quickly, and the blood is fluorescent green.

Under normal circumstances, the ultimate warrior can beat the adult brown bear with his bare hands. In this film, the original setting of the ultimate warrior is also fully presented. With excellent special effects, the audience can observe the ultimate warrior from the perspective of the heroine Naru, and also can Seeing the creature from the Infrared line of sight of the Ultimate Warrior pays homage to the Ultimate Warrior movies of all time.

However, in the past Ultimate Warrior movies, the plot will place special emphasis on the purpose of the Ultimate Warrior going to Earth. For example, in the 1987 “Ultimate Warrior” movie, it was specifically stated that it would return to the Earth to hunt in 100 years. In “Ultimate Warrior” : This part is not particularly emphasized in Beast Hunter, the audience only needs to enjoy the pure battle between humans and the ultimate warrior, the complete bloody hunt and the special death method that is not lost to “Mortal Kombat”.

▲ The setting of the ultimate warrior has hardly changed since its debut, only the part of the helmet has become a bit like an animal skull.

It has been laid out for a long time to deepen the character depth of the heroine

The scene in the movie is set in the forest around 1700 AD. Living in the Comanche tribe in the forest, a young girl named Naru is petite and weak compared to her brother and other clansmen. Warrior, she accidentally saw a monster that looked neither human nor animal on the other side of the ridge during a hunt. This monster can single out an adult brown bear, and it can be said to be almost effortless. Naru also found that the monster hunting mode is not based on animal instinct, but is judged according to the degree of threat. Although Naru felt scared, she observed it calmly and tried not to Aroused the wariness of the ultimate warrior, and slowly laid out the advantages of the second half of the movie and the ultimate warrior.

When I saw the middle of the movie, I wondered how the petite Naru could possibly fight against the ultimate warrior, but as the strong clansmen in the movie and the white aliens who invaded the forest were all hunted down by the ultimate warrior, Naru took advantage of it. Terrain superiority, weapons left by the ultimate warrior and the way to set traps to finally defeat the ultimate warrior. The best part of the movie is in the second half. After a long period of time, Naru’s character gradually becomes fuller. After completing the task later, the character arc of Nalu from beginning to end is finally completed.

▲ All the characters in the movie are not important, just remember the heroine Naru and the ultimate warrior.

The strong and weak contrast between Naru of the Comanche tribe and the ultimate warrior from outer space

The smartest thing about this movie is to set the era around 1700 AD, highlighting the high-tech equipment of the ultimate warrior through the primitive forest environment, and the beasts in the forest indirectly bring out the gap between the ultimate warrior and human power. Naru in the ethnic Comanche nation, and the ultimate warrior have also become a strong contrast between the strong and the weak, strength and wisdom. The audience can feel the tension and expectation in these setting gaps. Naru’s character arc is also very complete. At the beginning, he wanted to become an independent tribal warrior. He was chased and bullied by his tribe all the way, until he found that he could use his wisdom to defeat alien creatures. The final victory was also in line with the logic of the plot.

However, the biggest disadvantage of “Ultimate Warrior: Beast Hunter” should be that the pace is very slow. If you want to see the exciting plot, you must endure at least half of it before you feel nervous. The classic setting of the ultimate warrior is completely presented, and the characters are fully laid out. It is a movie that I feel sincere tribute, nostalgic, bloody and brutal.

▲The movie will not look good until the second half, which is also the pity of this movie.