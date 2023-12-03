Home » Disney’s Festival of Holidays Has Opened EARLY!
Disney’s Festival of Holidays Has Opened EARLY!

Disneyland Resort is gearing up for the holidays in a big way!

Sleeping Beauty Castle

Not only have decorations gone up in the parks, but they’ve already started setting for the Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure. Now, we’ve got another update about the festival and it involves a surprise!

We headed to Disney California Adventure on November 9th, a day before the festival is set to begin, when we saw that some of the food booths were open and serving guests!

Grab a free passport!

We headed to Merry Mashups first…

Merry Mashups

…and grabbed some delicious food and drinks! We’re on our way to other booths too, so be sure to stay tuned for our reviews!

Yum!

This has happened in previous years, so the trend has continued for 2023. We’ll be covering the festival when it officially opens on November 10th, so stay tuned to AllEars for more! In the meantime, check out the full menus below.

FULL MENUS Revealed for Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort

Are you visiting Disney California Adventure for this year’s Festival of Holidays? Let us know in the comments!

