Disney’s Indiana Jones Ride Announces Temporary CLOSURE

Let’s face it — there are some Disney rides that need a little more TLC than others.

Sleeping Beauty Castle

That’s why Disney is constantly adding rides to its refurbishment calendar. Space Mountain was one of the latest temporary closures announced for Disneyland, but now another popular ride is getting a refurb!

According to the Disneyland calendar online, Indiana Jones Adventure will close for refurbishment on November 27th, 2023.

Indiana Jones Adventure

The calendar only goes through November 30th, 2023 at the time of writing so it’s unclear exactly how long this refurb will last.

The ride closed for a lengthy refurbishment earlier this year — from January 9th to March 17th to be exact — but rides with consistent downtimes tend to get more refurbishments than usual.

Indiana Jones Adventure

If you are heading to Disneyland during this ride’s closure, there are plenty of other exciting things to experience! Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway was recently added to Genie+ and the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure officially kicks off on November 10th.

Keep following AllEars for more information.

3 HUGE Hints About the Potential Indiana Jones Land Coming to Disney World

Is Indiana Jones Adventure a must ride for you at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Facebook

X

