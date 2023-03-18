Home Health Disney’s Toontown Looks DIFFERENT – Go Inside With Us!
Disney’s Toontown Looks DIFFERENT – Go Inside With Us!

by admin

The day has finally come, Disneyland-goers!

Toontown!

Toontown will finally reopen in Disneyland on March 19th, but we got to check it out first! We’ve been keeping up with all the latest food announcements, ride openings, and all the other news associated with the land’s reopening. Now we can finally see the WHOLE town again!

We were so excited to be in Toontown for the opening ceremony, where we got to see some of our favorite characters.

So many familiar faces!

And we got our first look at one of the new eating spots — Cafe Daisy.

Cafe Daisy!

We also stopped by Good Boy Grocers to grab a picnic and see all the offerings they’ve got.

Good Boy Grocers!

Daisy even stopped by our picnic to say hello! We loved seeing all the characters roam around the area, so keep that in mind — you’ll be able to meet characters all around Toontown.

Hi Daisy!

We also saw her playing with bubbles with a younger guest — talk about one of the sweetest things we’ve seen today!

So cute!

The town as a whole is really looking colorful, fun, and beautiful and we think the refurbishment was a huge success.

Look at all those smiling faces!

If you’re planning to head into Toontown soon, prepare for higher crowd levels as everyone sees this newly renovated area. However, you won’t have to worry about virtual queues at Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway anymore! As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disneyland news.

What’s your favorite part of Toontown? Tell us in the comments below!

Disclosure: We were invited by Disneyland to attend a media event for Toontown. This did not affect our reporting of the event — our opinions are our own.

