Occasionally even in drinking water
According to the Federal Environment Agency, drug residues have also been detected in the groundwater – and even occasionally in drinking water. This is also confirmed by the water tests by Stiftung Warentest. The concentrations measured were so low that they do not endanger people.
But: In our aging society, more medicines could end up in the water in the future. Everyone is called upon to prevent this – including those who are at home thinking about what to do with old pills, drops and the like.
Online portal provides information on the disposal of medicines
The correct way to dispose of medicines can differ from municipality to municipality. The local waste management company and the online portal provide information arzneimittelentsorgung.de, which is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The search function can be used to find out which disposal method applies where.
If you want to use recycling centers or hazardous waste collection vehicles, you can first collect medicines at home for a while – if possible childproof – and take them away in bundles. Some pharmacies also accept old medicines on a voluntary basis. worth asking.
Household waste is often the most convenient option
In many communities, pharmaceuticals can be disposed of in a very practical way – with the residual waste. This is because it is completely incinerated in these communities, rendering any medicines it contains harmless.
Anyone who throws old medicines in the residual waste should observe a few rules:
- The medicines should not be directly visible so as not to endanger children who are playing. It is best to wrap the items to be disposed of in paper.
- Leave liquids and semi-solids in the tube or bottle – do not rinse out.
- Squeeze the tablets out of the blisters and put them in the household rubbish. The blisters go in the yellow sack.
- Outer boxes and leaflets for medicines belong in the waste paper.
- Always collect syringes and needles in a puncture-proof container, such as a sealable yoghurt pot or jam jar.
- Some drugs, such as cytostatics against cancer, should never be disposed of with the residual waste – the doctors treating them usually provide information on the correct disposal method.
Use creams, ointments, gels “water-friendly”.
In the case of pharmaceuticals in the form of creams, ointments and gels, the water pollution can already be reduced during use. For this purpose, they should only be used in the necessary amount and not just before bathing or showering, and should be allowed to act sufficiently before clothing is pulled over them. And: Do not wash your hands directly after application, but wipe them thoroughly with a paper towel beforehand. This is folded once after each “wiping step” and finally thrown away with the residual waste.
This procedure is particularly important for pain gels with diclofenac. The active ingredient often gets into water and damages the kidneys of fish, among other things. According to Study the quantity in the waste water can be reduced by 66 percent if the following applies after using the gel: “First wipe your hands, then wash them”.
Tipp: Our special on the shelf life of medicines tells you how to store medicines correctly and how to recognize that they need to be disposed of. There, experts also explain how the duration of medicines can probably be extended. In our Drugs in Test database you will find information and reviews on more than 9,000 drugs.