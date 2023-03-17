If you want to use recycling centers or hazardous waste collection vehicles, you can first collect medicines at home for a while – if possible childproof – and take them away in bundles. Some pharmacies also accept old medicines on a voluntary basis. worth asking.

The correct way to dispose of medicines can differ from municipality to municipality. The local waste management company and the online portal provide information arzneimittelentsorgung.de , which is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The search function can be used to find out which disposal method applies where.

In many communities, pharmaceuticals can be disposed of in a very practical way – with the residual waste. This is because it is completely incinerated in these communities, rendering any medicines it contains harmless.

Use creams, ointments, gels “water-friendly”.

In the case of pharmaceuticals in the form of creams, ointments and gels, the water pollution can already be reduced during use. For this purpose, they should only be used in the necessary amount and not just before bathing or showering, and should be allowed to act sufficiently before clothing is pulled over them. And: Do not wash your hands directly after application, but wipe them thoroughly with a paper towel beforehand. This is folded once after each “wiping step” and finally thrown away with the residual waste.

This procedure is particularly important for pain gels with diclofenac. The active ingredient often gets into water and damages the kidneys of fish, among other things. According to Study the quantity in the waste water can be reduced by 66 percent if the following applies after using the gel: “First wipe your hands, then wash them”.

Tipp: Our special on the shelf life of medicines tells you how to store medicines correctly and how to recognize that they need to be disposed of. There, experts also explain how the duration of medicines can probably be extended. In our Drugs in Test database you will find information and reviews on more than 9,000 drugs.